A Stillwater chef teamed up with local Macao cooks to showcase Launceston's finest cuisine at a gastronomy expo held in China last week.
Delegation lead at Launceston Gastronomy Chris Griffin said the invitation came as a pleasant surprise.
"We didn't expect to be jetting off to Macao this year, but we took the opportunity from the generosity of the Macao tourism government board who invited us, along with 23 other Creative City Gastronomy cities from around the world," Mr Griffin said.
"It was an opportunity for us to be in Hong Kong and connect with distributors of Tasmanian produce."
Mr Griffin said across the weekend, they used abalone, crayfish, salmon, Tasmanian cheese, honey and more to showcase what put Tasmania on the food map.
"It was making use of as much of the produce which is readily exported into Hong Kong, as well as any dried herbs we could bring in without getting stuck at the border," he said.
"It turned out we could do a lot with Tasmanian produce and acquire very little non-Tassie produce to cook with."
With Launceston being one of 49 gastronomy cities around the world, Mr Griffin said the invitation validated why Launceston was chosen.
"It proved we could deliver upon the promises that were put forward in the original bid submission... we were competing with other cities but we were also presenting our cuisine alongside those other cities," he said.
"I'd say we were very competitive in terms of what we were presenting and how it's being received."
Mr Griffin said in the end there was a lot of chatter about people wanting to come to Tasmania for holidays.
"Chef Craig Will from Stillwater restaurant was also working with culinary students at the demonstrations, who were quite keen to consider visas to come work in Tasmania," Mr Griffin said.
"That's great considering some of the working shortages that our hospitality industry are experiencing."
