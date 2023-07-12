For the past 30 years, the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) has worked deliberately and arduously to restore their language, palawa kani, to its spoken life.
palawa kani is a constructed language, composite of several of the estimated dozen original Tasmanian languages that were once prolific throughout the state, a consequence of the devastating impacts of invasion and colonisation on Tasmanian Aboriginal culture.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre language and research project officer Daisy Allen said the language is an important aspect of Palawa culture.
"Our language lay sleeping for many years and was almost lost due to the disruption that European invasion caused to Aboriginal society," she said.
"Palawa people have worked hard to bring our language back to spoken use, with families and children learning palawa kani from a young age through the TAC programs, to speaking and performing both within the Aboriginal community and publicly.
"Restoring Aboriginal language is an essential aspect of culture, building Aboriginal people's capacity to speak language and pride in seeing it restored."
Ms Allen said this year was the 30th anniversary of the TAC's palawa kani Language Program.
To celebrate the program, the Aboriginal community held a ceremony and celebration at Piyura kitina/Risdon Cove in March.
"There were many speeches, language activities, and games for children," Ms Allen said.
"Aboriginal community singer Dewayne Everett Smith performed new songs, and children's songs from 2005 were sung once again by the now adults, which was a very heartfelt moment for everyone.
"We tried to cover the achievements of 30 years into one presentation with many videos of short films, such as the Little J and Big Cuz cartoon, with three episodes spoken entirely in palawa kani."
Ms Allen said seeing palawa kani used in public infrastructure gives international presence to the strength and resilience of Aboriginal languages.
"Like the name of the Australian Antarctic Division's Ice Breaker, Nuyina - Aurora Australis, as well as a Virgin Airlines plane 'Tinamirakuna', named after the Macquarie River, among others," she said.
"As well as so many members of the public and organisations speaking the original names of country for Lutruwita/Tasmania.
"Naming many meeting rooms and facilities is a way to showcase palawa kani and advocate for Aboriginal languages."
Ms Allen said changes to the language's orthography, a set of conventions for writing a language, has been a natural progression as palawa kani evolves.
Initially, the TAC had decided that palawa kani should only be written in lowercase letters, but more recently, they have started to capitalise place names.
"Slowly, over time, it has naturally moved to using capitals for place names," she said.
"This helps to give status to the palawa kani names when displayed alongside their English translation.
"As palawa kani names of people and tribes and spirit entities are capitalised, so now are the names for our country.
"All languages evolve."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
