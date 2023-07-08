Opposition Leader Rebecca White says a small Tasmanian community with just one doctor needs "reassurance from the government."
For the past year, there have been concerns that St Marys Community Health Centre could lose its only GP, Dr Cyril Latt, who runs a private bulk-billed clinic and also provides emergency response services to the town all on his own.
Community members have reached out to Ms White about the hospital's future.
"At the moment, they haven't been given enough information that gives them confidence that this hospital will remain open and that Dr Latt will be supported to continue to serve this community," Ms White said.
During Question Time last month, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said it was his understanding that Dr Latt had recently signed on to remain there for two years.
"I am advised that Dr Latt has recently signed a two-year position as a rural medical practitioner to provide ongoing services to the St Mary's District Hospital," Mr Rockliff said.
"I want to assure everyone out government is committed to the ongoing operation of the St Marys District Hospital as it provides critical health services as we know for the region and we want to see this continue."
Ms White said that while Dr Latt has been asked to sign another contract to continue working in St Marys, "there's a lot of concern in the community about what that really means".
"[There haven't been] very many answers from the government about how he will be supported with the resources that are necessary so that he can continue to deliver a safe service here in St Marys," she said.
Ms White pledged that a Labor government would ensure that the St Marys Community Health Centre remains open under her leadership.
She said the pledge would form part of Labor's Right Priorities Plan, which will see an additional 215 health workers employed statewide including 18 rural generalists and 90 nurse practitioners.
"Too often we see towns relying on the dedication and goodwill of one GP," Ms White said.
"There needs to be not only statements made by the government to support this hospital, but they really have to resource the hospital to support Dr Latt so he can continue to work here in an environment that's supported," she said.
Acting Health Minister Michael Ferguson slammed Labor's pledge as "fear mongering."
The health centre is "not, and never has been, at risk," he said.
"Under our Government, all district hospitals and community health centres are already safe and will remain open."
St Marys resident Sue Christensen said that the community was "lucky to have a very dedicated doctor" who had been working 24/7 for many years.
If Dr Latt was given a fair contract, he would be able contract locums for the hospital instead of working on his own, she said.
"No man can keep working under those conditions."
Dr Latt having to leave the community might see him replaced with a medical company like Ochre, which is more expensive an outreach for the St Marys community who are largely on welfare, she said.
Barbara Longue, another resident, said the community was calling for multidisciplinary services including two intensive care paramedics.
"We haven't made any progress at all, getting clarity from the State Department of Health, on how we go about guaranteeing that that can happen, because there is clearly a shortage of those intensive care nurses in the region," she said.
At a public meeting over the hospital last month, Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker called on both parties to "set in concrete a fully worded document they will always support and never close the St Marys hospital."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.