Scottsdale did their finals chances no harm with a 6.7 (43) to 2.6 (18) home win over Launceston in NTFAW premier round 10 on Saturday.
The Blues got the early jump and took a 10-point lead to quarter-time but the Pies worked their way to the front by the half.
Scottsdale's Dearne Taylor was stellar on return after winning the best on ground medal in last weekend's Tasmania versus Queensland representative clash.
Ebonie Agostini, Hayley Whyte and Tiffany Weynberg played well for Launceston.
The fifth-placed Magpies, with three wins and seven losses, are now on equal points (12) with fourth-placed South Launceston and have five games to play.
South fell in a 3.4 (22) to 2.5 (17) nail-biter against Bridgenorth at Parrot Park.
Bridgenorth have now won 11 on the trot and their big contributors were Mackenzie Dunn, Teagan Hodgetts and Sarah Donnelly.
Christina Ciffo, Kate Greaves and Emma Attard played well for South and it was Meaghan Volker's 50th club game.
Meanwhile, Old Launcestonians celebrated Marlia Richardson's 50th club game in style, overcoming Old Scotch 7.4 (46) to 2.3 (15) at the NTCA Ground.
There were two points in it at half-time before OLs kicked five goals to zip in the third term.
Old Scotch captain Chloe Pitt became the first Lady Thistle 50-gamer.
In NTFA division one, Meander Valley accounted for Longford 18.11 (119) to 1.1 (7) on Saturday at Westbury.
Meanwhile, second-ranked Deloraine defeated fifth-placed Evandale 20.14 (134) to 0.0 (0) on Friday night at Deloraine.
Phoebe Barnett kicked seven goals and Hannah Mitchell-Grima kicked five as Alex Whitehead and Rori Williams also played well.
Georgia Rowley, Ebony Vocke and Bree Paranihi battled hard for the Eagles.
East Coast forfeited their game against Hillwood according to Play HQ.
