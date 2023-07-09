The range of chocolates is the true majesty of Charlie's Dessert House, and that's what it has in common - and in rivalry - with San Churros. You've got the Belgian, the nutella, the lavender and the gingerbread (and don't forget the Irish Cream). These hot chocolates are delicacies of creaminess, particularly the Belgian, which one reviewer called "yummy" - what more can you ask?

