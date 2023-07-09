What do Launcestonians look for most when the temperature drops?
Winter is synonymous with the scarf, the beanie, a crackling fireplace - and, of course, a warm drink.
However, not just any drink will do for us: the crème de la crème is undoubtedly the hot chocolate.
And this winter, The Examiner has collated the very best of the best, looking at a cross-section of the delicious delicacy to bring together the top five hot chocolates in town (in no particular order).
Green Bean Cafe
Is it the gross volume of chocolate powder in the drink that makes a hot chocolate, or is it the delicate balance of chocolate and milk?
Those are questions for greater minds to decipher, and those greater minds being the partner pairing behind The Green Bean Café, who have cracked the alchemical code of turning hot chocolate into gold.
Readers of The Examiner will know that the Green Bean Café, aside from being the home of delicious food and hot choccy, delivers meals for the housing stressed of Launceston.
With that in mind, patrons will catch a hint of altruistic aftertaste in their hot chocolates from this Launceston cafe institution. And boy, does it taste sweet.
San Churro Launceston
Compared with the rest of the cafes which populate this list, San Churro is the metaphorical "Big Fish" in a smaller, local, independent pond. A franchise born from the traditional chocolaterias of Spain, San Churro has the backing of big business on its side - and it shows in what is a comprehensive, glorious product.
There are six variants on the traditional hot chocolate theme available: the original, milk/dark/white couverture chocolate ("The fancy stuff", according to San Churro) alongside cookie butter, Azteca, the classic Spanish, naughty & nice, and Brléed Spanish. Each of which are "imported directly from Spain" - it's difficult to compete with that.
Coal River Farm
Another of the larger-scale operations, this Launceston cafe and eatery produces small batch, homemade, Tasmanian chocolate and cheese; Coal River is the Tasmanian patriot's hot chocolate. It's creamy, using real, handmade chocolate that, really, you can taste the difference in - it's like a grandmother's homemade chocolate cookies of hot chocolates.
Charlie's Dessert House
The range of chocolates is the true majesty of Charlie's Dessert House, and that's what it has in common - and in rivalry - with San Churros. You've got the Belgian, the nutella, the lavender and the gingerbread (and don't forget the Irish Cream). These hot chocolates are delicacies of creaminess, particularly the Belgian, which one reviewer called "yummy" - what more can you ask?
Basin Cafe
Perhaps it is a combination of classic hot chocolate with a view of Launceston's iconic Cataract Gorge that makes this drink special - we're not sure. All we at The Examiner know is that the Basin Cafe lives up to its world class surroundings with a drink of exquisite calibre.
Take the chairlift across the Gorge and stop by for a choccy with a view, experience the two icons of Launceston in one sitting: the foamy South Esk pooling below the Alexandra Suspension Bridge and the chocolate-peppered foam of a chocolate drink.
Did we miss any?
Let us know which of these hot chocolate joints is your favourite in our poll below, and feel free to chip in with your own!
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
