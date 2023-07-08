Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting told his boys he hadn't heard them sing their song louder this season.
And there was a lot of meaning behind the tune on Saturday after the 7.9 (51) to 2.7 (19) round-12 triumph at Hillwood.
Not only did the Tigers become the first team to defeat the Sharks this NTFA premier season, but they also did it with only 20 players in the last quarter.
Dakota Bannister (ankle) and Luke Purdon (hamstring) went off and didn't return during the second half.
Ponting highlighted the numbers situation during a rousing three-quarter-time address when up the Tigers were up by 24 points.
He was stoked to see them extend their lead in the final stanza on a muddy deck.
"To go two down and only have 20 blokes with two rotations on the bench pretty much after half-time, it was a tremendous effort," he said.
"Our backs and forwards didn't have a rotation for that whole last half."
He said the Tigers were disappointed to lose to Hillwood earlier this season as well as dropping two games to South Launceston.
He highlighted the tight ladder with Rocherlea (32 points), Longford (30) and South Launceston (28) in close proximity.
"Now we keep things in our control going forward," Ponting said.
"If we lost it would have become a bit of a dogfight for second to fifth."
Bannister and Purdon weren't the only two from either side to come off looking worse for wear.
The Tigers' Jack Rushton came off with a big cut to his forehead and came back with a Joel Selwood-esque bandage on his head.
The midfield battle was great to watch and featured many of the competition's top players at one centre bounce including Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea) alongside Jack Tuthill, Jake Pearce, Isaac Thompson and Hamish Leedham (Hillwood).
Ponting thought that was where the game was won.
"My mids were excellent at getting in and getting first-use of the ball and keeping the ball going our way and that's what you've got to do in conditions like this," he said.
Otherwise, Rocherlea full-forward Josh Holton summed up the difference between the two teams with his three goals.
Hillwood struggled to get it forward but Ben Hyatt, who kicked two goals, was electric when it was down there.
The match's highlight came early in the last quarter when the game was in the balance and Cousens, who had a player right on his hammer, called for the ball from Zane Brown who had a free-kick at the 50-metre arc.
Brown gave it to him and with just metres to play with, Cousens roosted it through the big sticks from 50 to put the game beyond doubt.
It was fun to see Brown try the move again a few minutes later. That second time Cousens found Holton who took a strong mark near goal.
Thompson and Hyatt looked the Sharks' most dangerous while captain Zac Oldenhof was strong across half-back.
Meanwhile, Rocherlea's Taylor Stone and Braydon 'Fred' Bassett were defensive pillars.
"Purdo went down in the second half and Fred got moved to Andrew Whitmore who's been kicking three or four goals most weeks and he kept him scoreless as well," Ponting said.
Meanwhile, Longford prevailed 6.12 (48) to 5.3 (33) against Bracknell at home after scores were level at the final change.
South Launceston flexed their muscle against fellow finals fancy Bridgenorth with a 17.10 (112) to 3.3 (21) away victory.
The Bulldogs' Jack Colgrave booted five majors while Rohan Sergeant kicked two goals in his 100th club game for the Parrots.
Deloraine got back on the winners' list with a 6.6 (42) to 1.9 (15) away triumph against George Town.
