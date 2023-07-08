Launceston Tornadoes surged home in their final home game of the season but fell short of third-placed Mount Gambier Pioneers in NBL1 South.
The Torns outscored the Pioneers 25-16 in the final quarter but it wasn't enough to reel in the deficit as the visitors won 81-74 at Elphin Sports Centre.
The damage was done in the first half when Mount Gambier jumped to a 15-point lead.
Forward Cassandra Brown knocked down 21 points for the winners while Launceston's Taya Webb hit four three-pointers.
Five Torns players hit double digits with Olivia West and Micah Simpson finishing with 15 points each.
The Tornadoes needed to win their last three home-and-away games to give themselves a chance of making finals and they got off to ripping start on Friday night.
Coach Sarah Veale's team defeated Keilor Thunder 87-65 at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium.
The Tornadoes got the hot start with a 29-17 opening quarter.
The scoring was again shared with five players reaching double digits.
Riley Lupfer top-scored with 22 points, including six three-pointers.
Webb was also impressive from the arc, sinking four three-balls from five attempts.
Macey Crawford finished with a game-high six assists and scored 14 points.
The Tornadoes have nine victories and 12 defeats with one game remaining against Hobart Chargers in Hobart on Friday at 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.