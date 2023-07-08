Launceston Tornadoes are hoping to get a big crowd for their final home game of the regular season at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6pm.
The Torns are making a late run for the finals and need to win their last two home-and-away games to give themselves a chance.
They play the third-placed Mount Gambier Pioneers who they have yet to face this NBL1 South season.
The Torns will be mindful of forward Cassandra Brown and point guard Sherrie Calleia.
Coach Sarah Veale's team defeated Keilor Thunder 87-65 at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium on Friday night.
They are now 13th with nine victories and 11 defeats and two games remaining.
Launceston are chasing the top eight and Eltham Wildcats, who have played one less game than the Torns, are eighth with 10 wins and nine losses.
The Tornadoes got the hot start against the Thunder on Friday with a 29-17 opening quarter.
The scoring was again shared with five players reaching double digits.
Riley Lupfer top-scored with 22 points, including six three-pointers.
Taya Webb was also impressive from the arc, sinking four three-balls from five attempts.
Macey Crawford finished with a game-high six assists and scored 14 points.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
