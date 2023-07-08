Lilydale's seventh win in a row was an important one.
An explosive first quarter saw them up by 34 points at the first change before they defeated finals contender Old Launcestonians 15.13 (103) to 5.1 (31) at Lilydale on Saturday.
With nine wins, three losses and 36 points they remain in touch with top-two NTFA division one sides Old Scotch (48 points) and St Pats (36).
The scene is set for a ripping round 13 battle between the Saints and Demons at John Cunningham Oval next weekend.
Mark Walsh was a force up forward against OLs with five goals - his highest goal-tally of the season - while Daniel Viney, Jak Hadley and Josh Youd were busy all day.
OLs' best were Campbell Fraser, Danny Hall and Julian Rattray as Alex Downie finished with three majors.
The bottom-of-the-ladder Meander Valley versus UTAS Lions clash at Westbury was the weekend's thriller.
The Lions hung on for a 6.15 (51) to 7.6 (48) victory after leading by a goal at three-quarter-time.
The Suns got the hot start and led by 11 points at quarter-time in Matthew Brooks' 50th club game.
But UTAS kicked four goals and kept the Suns goalless in the second stanza.
Sam Wise, Anthony Burbury and Ben Hillen were the winners' best and Tayte Kearnes bagged two goals.
Liam Burk and Ben de Bomford finished with two majors each as Will Stoltenberg, Isaac Dingemanse and Waylon Tatnell featured in the Suns' better players.
Elsewhere, Old Scotch defeated East Coast 10.19 (79) to 0.2 (2) at NTCA Ground.
Jock Darke, John McKenzie and Henry Cornish set the tone and the goals came through the likes of Connor Bryant and Jackson Young with two each.
Bryant has kicked 27 goals this year while Young has 30 majors to his name.
Sam Maddern, Marcus Haley and Jack Taylor-Evans gave their all for the Swans.
Bridport, Evandale, Perth and St Pats had byes.
The Seagulls will venture to the NTCA Ground to take on the Thistles while Evandale will host OLs next weekend.
Fourth-placed Perth have an away battle against UTAS Lions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.