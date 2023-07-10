A new chapter in monitoring the health of the region's waterways has begun after a report card on local freshwater river systems was published.
The 2023 Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers (TEER) program Freshwater Report Card is the first of several four yearly updates on the health of local catchments.
In the ten sub-catchment areas, scores ranged from 'fair' to 'good'.
TEER program manager Darren McPhee said the broader TEER catchment covered about 15 per cent of the state, and as the health of local waterways impacted the community and key stakeholders, it paid to be informed.
"We've got such unique flora and fauna in Tassie and the catchment itself it's incumbent upon us to understand the health of our ecosystems," he said.
"Then we can make informed decisions about how best to manage it into the future.
"It's also about places that have significant recreational and cultural importance in our community, and it underpins our society as healthy freshwater ecosystems are pivotal to industry."
The report card was produced with data gathered by TEER program partners at key locations within the sub-catchments from 2018 to 2022.
This assessed the waterways across three metrics: aquatic habitat, which is based on water quality, aquatic life, based on macro invertebrates, and riparian habitat, based on the condition and extent of vegetation.
Mr McPhee said these three metrics were flexible and could be further refined as more data became available, and of the three, riparian habitat was a key driver of scores.
Here is how local waterways were rated on a scale from E to A, with A+ being the highest score possible:
Mr McPhee said the report card would underpin how key TEER program partners target their river health initiatives, and said there were several underway.
These include the City of Launceston council's urban waterway management program, improvements to the TasWater wastewater treatment plant at Longford, and other projects funded through the Tamar Action Grants program.
Further information is available on the TEER program website at teer.org.au.
