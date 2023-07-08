The United Firefighters Union claims a lack of covered garage facilities at one station could impede emergency responses, however the Tasmania Fire Service says the matter is up to fire crews.
Pictures of a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) response vehicle stored outside at the Rocherlea Fire Station and covered in ice were sent to The Examiner by the UFU.
Industrial organiser for the UFU Tasmania Branch Stephen McCallum said having to defrost the truck's windscreen prevented a timely response in case of an emergency.
"Right now in Rocherlea, the vehicle used for responding to hazardous chemical spills is stored outside," Mr McCallum said.
"Firefighters are concerned that if they need to respond to a HAZMAT incident during winter there is an unnecessary risk that they will have to wait for the windscreen to fully defrost before they can respond.
"Emergency response is just that, it's time sensitive and minutes really matter. In the case of HAZMAT, paramedics are unable to transport casualties until firefighters have identified the chemicals present."
Mr McCallum said the lack of covered storage for the HAZMAT truck reflected poor management practices on behalf of the TFS and the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management.
TFS regional chief for the North Jeff Harper said fire service vehicles had to be stored off the street at fire stations, however there was "no specific requirement" to store vehicles under cover.
Mr Harper also said the Rocherlea station was chosen for the HAZMAT vehicle as that was the crew responsible for HAZMAT response.
"There is no specific requirement that they (vehicles) be under cover, however generally this is the case as stations are built to house them," Mr Harper said.
"The location of the vehicle is determined as a result of consultation with members responsible for the response."
DPFEM did not say whether the issue of ice on the HAZMAT truck had been raised with the department.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.