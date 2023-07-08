The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Rocherlea Fire Station truck left exposed to the elements

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 8 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The United Firefighters Union claims storage facilities at Rocherlea are not up to snuff, leaving a HAZMAT response vehicle exposed to the elements. Pictures supplied
The United Firefighters Union claims storage facilities at Rocherlea are not up to snuff, leaving a HAZMAT response vehicle exposed to the elements. Pictures supplied

The United Firefighters Union claims a lack of covered garage facilities at one station could impede emergency responses, however the Tasmania Fire Service says the matter is up to fire crews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.