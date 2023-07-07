Grant O'Brien will lead Tasmania through the next phase of its AFL journey after officially being announced as the inaugural chair of the club.
It was speculated earlier this week that the Penguin premiership player and former Woolworths CEO was in-line to take on the top job.
Mr O'Brien was formally unveiled as the chairman on Friday, July 7 at his junior club by Premier Jeremy Rockliff, outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and CEO-elect Andrew Dillon.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the appointment is another significant milestone for the Tasmanian AFL team.
"Our Government is committed to setting our AFL team up for success, and it is essential that the club has strong leadership, sound governance and strategic oversight," he said.
"Grant is a Tasmanian through and through and comes highly regarded with a strong football pedigree.
"He has been on the journey with us for some time now as a member of the Tasmanian AFL Taskforce, and I couldn't be more pleased that he will take on this significant role.
"Congratulations to Grant on his historic appointment, and I look forward to working with him as we draw closer to making history and seeing our own Tasmanian team run into the field for the first time in the years ahead."
Mr O'Brien said that he was humbled by his appointment as the inaugural club chair.
"I'm determined to lead a Board that will be focussed on establishing a club with a set of values that Tasmanians will be proud to stand behind," he said.
"Getting the Board established is a priority and my aim is to have that agreed and in place by the end of August.
"To ensure proper governance, a Nominations Committee has been established to assist with the process of selecting suitable directors for our skills-based Establishment Board.
"Most importantly, we'll be commencing a program to inform and involve Tasmanians as often as we can.
"This is Tasmania's team, and we want to hear from Tasmanians - starting with our club name, brand and colours."
Mr O'Brien has played an important role in helping the state secure the 19th licence, having served as a member of the Taskforce since its establishment in 2019.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
