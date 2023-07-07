The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football
Updated

Grant O'Brien formally appointed Tasmanian AFL team chair

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant O'Brien. File picture.
Grant O'Brien. File picture.

Grant O'Brien will lead Tasmania through the next phase of its AFL journey after officially being announced as the inaugural chair of the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.