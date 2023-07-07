The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dark Mofo, Ben Lomond and more of Tassies top winter attractions

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 8 2023 - 9:59am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whether you'd rather be in the snow or sharing a meal with friends, Tasmania's winter has something for everyone. Picture Paul Scambler and DarkLab Media
Whether you'd rather be in the snow or sharing a meal with friends, Tasmania's winter has something for everyone. Picture Paul Scambler and DarkLab Media

While the weather outside is frightful, Tasmania can still be very delightful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.