While the weather outside is frightful, Tasmania can still be very delightful.
While everyone knows Tasmania is a great place to visit all year round, there's still a few special events unique to our winter that mainlanders and even international visitors flock to.
If you're looking for a stronger drink to warm you up this winter, why not join over 40 of Tasmania's distillers as they celebrate their product at the annual Whisky Week this August.
Tasmanian Whiskey Week celebrates the numerous Tassie distillers, their spirits and their whiskey, promoting Tasmania as "Australia's foremost whisky region."
Since it kicked off in 2016, the Whiskey Week has grown to include distilleries across the north and south of the state, attracting national and international guests.
The event runs August 7 to 13, with the full programme and tickets available on the TWW website.
For those looking for a thrill, or just a day in the snow followed by a hot chocolate, Ben Lomond's Alpine Resort is the answer.
And why not tuck into their brand new BASE facility, which includes a cafe and hub for all visitor needs.
Managing director Ben Mock said since opening up for the ski season this year, they now provided the only place to get show chains, lift tickets, ski and snowboard hire as well as food and retail in one affordable package.
"Whether visitors are seasoned skiers, or beginners looking to learn while surrounded by stunning scenery, Ben Lomond has something to offer everyone," Mr Mock said.
For the art lovers, the annual Bay of Fires Winter Arts festival is always worth the picturesque drive to Tasmania's east coast.
Held in St Helens various surrounding locations over the June long weekend, the festival features arts prizes, markets and even an icy plunge into Binalong Bay for those brave enough.
Hobart based artist Robyn Harman took home the sought after $20,000 major arts prize for her work titled Grummet Island this year.
Judge David Burnett said it was always a great festival.
"We hope to see many more in the future, it's a great thing for communities outside of the major centres," Mr Burnett said.
It's hard to mention "winter" and "festivals" without thinking of Tasmania's premier winter event, DARK MOFO.
Since 2013, the streets of Hobart have been lit up in red as visitors rush to feast, dance and experience art that pushes the boundaries of the unfamiliar and the alternative.
Over $15 million has been invested into the delivery of the festival over the past 10 years, which attracts mainlanders and even international visitors each year.
The ever popular Winter Feast from the program lineup brought over 85 stallholders from around the state this year, inviting patrons to feast with strangers in a gothic dining hall setup.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
