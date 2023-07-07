Tasmanian debutant Sam Banks has been praised by Richmond coach Andrew McQualter for a "big moment" in the third quarter of his side's win over Sydney.
With the Tigers down by eight in the third quarter, the Swans were charging towards a certain goal as Tom McCartin rang along the wing and kicked inside-50 to Justin McInerney, who handballed over the top to Lance Franklin.
Banks came charging from behind Franklin and ran the ball across for a behind, earning praise from commentators and his coach.
"It was a big moment for Banksy and we were under the pump at the time," McQualter said.
"Those type of moments, we talk about them a lot, they go through and really give some energy to the team - so I thought Banksy really stood up in his moment."
The 20-year-old had 13 disposals in his maiden AFL contest, earning his first touch eight minutes into the game with a handball over the top.
He was trusted with a kick-in for his second and later collected his sole mark for the game in the second term.
In debuting, Banks became the second player from Whitefoord, a town of just 59 people, to play for Richmond, following in the footsteps of legend Royce Hart.
He grew up playing for Woodsdale - a side in the ODFA - with his father Laurie describing the ground as "just a sheep paddock" on channel seven's broadcast.
Selected from Clarence with pick 29 in the 2021 national draft, Banks had his jumper presented by Tasmanian football royalty Michael Roach before the game.
Hailing from Longford, Roach played 200 games for Richmond and kicked 607 goals and is on the recovery trail from a heart attack he suffered in February.
The debutant was one of three Tasmanians to play for the Tigers on Thursday night - lining up alongside Jack Riewoldt and co-captain Toby Nankervis.
In the lead-up to Banks' big occasion, Richmond's social media platforms shared a photo of him with Riewoldt in 2015 as he represented Tasmania at the under-12s carnival.
Riewoldt spoke on channel seven's coverage post-game and was evidently proud to play alongside his fellow Clarence product.
"It's just good to be involved in young kids playing footy and tonight, a special one for me is playing footy with Sam Banks, who is from my local football club," Riewoldt said.
"He played senior football at Clarence footy club and we both get to come out here and play for Richmond as well, so that's a really special moment."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
