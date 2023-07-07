People are often surprised when I tell them that each and every day the Tasmanian Government spends $8.3 million on the health system.
In fact, health spending makes up 34.8 per cent of our entire budget.
We spend this because we know that it's one of the most important things Tasmanians care about.
Every Tasmanian has a fundamental right to access health care.
If you need care, you should be able to get it.
That's why over the next four years, we will spend $12.1 billion boosting our health system. Yes, billion.
We are boosting our facilities, with new and upgraded hospitals across the State.
We have allocated $580 million over the next ten years to redevelop the Launceston General Hospital.
Already, we have built a new Women's and Children's Precinct, a new learning and education hub.
We are now planning for the next stage which will deliver a new mental health precinct, an expanded Acute Medical Zone and more car parking.
We are also boosting our frontline, with more nurses, more doctors, more allied health professionals and more paramedics.
We have already employed an additional 1,600 new staff since July 2020 alone.
Of course, like all other states and territories, we are experiencing workforce challenges, particularly with some specialists who are in high demand.
That's why are aggressively recruiting nationally and internationally.
In fact, Tasmania recently made the news in the UK for 'stealing' their doctors.
Obviously the secret's out - Tasmania is one of the best places in the world to work, live, and raise a family.
With new contemporary facilities and more staff, we are making significant strides in our waitlists.
The wait list trend is very clear - they are going down. And they will continue to go down under our Government.
We've seen more than 30 per cent reduction in the wait list since January 2021, and we will continue to see it trend down.
That's because we are carefully targeting each wait list with the right solutions because we know it's not a one fix wonder.
Our plan was formed by our expert clinicians, and it's working.
Our elective surgery waitlist is now at its lowest level since 2018. If you are on the wait list, you will now receive your procedure nearly a week faster than you would have last year.
If you are on the outpatient wait list, you are receiving your appointment 40 days faster than this time last year.
As part of our work to drive waitlists down, we are focusing on people who have been waiting longer the clinically recommended time frames.
Our goal is that all patients are seen, on time.
And, the way our waiting lists are headed - we will achieve this.
