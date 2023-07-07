New Westbury women's coach Aiden Bennett wants to continue building on the foundation built across the team's first two years in the Cricket North competition.
Bennett captained the Shamrocks' third-grade men's premiership last summer and has been the skipper for the past five years.
He's looking forward to working with the women's team which scored their inaugural win and competed in their maiden finals campaign last season.
"I helped a fair bit last year with the girls at training," he said.
"We were really lucky last year, we had Stacey Norton-Smith come on board but she had a lot on her plate being a captain and then she also took over coaching role late last year.
"So I thought I'd give her a bit of a breather and put my hand up and say I'll do it and try and be that link between the women's cricket and the men's."
Norton-Smith won the Cricket North player of the year award for a third time last season and Bennett said she would captain the side again.
"Last year was really good," he said.
"They finished third and lost a really tight semi-final to Riverside late in the year which basically come down to being behind in the over rate at the end of the game and they lost on a few penalty runs.
"But they did push Riverside really well and they played them a few weeks before that and pushed them right to the end as well so it was really positive."
While the young Shamrocks outfit ended up making finals, getting consistent numbers was a challenge last season.
Bennett is already taking steps to towards improving that.
"I caught up with a few of the girls on Thursday night and did a pre-season get-together and we had pretty good numbers there," he said.
"It's always hard at Westbury, there's quite a few clubs out there too. You've got Western Tiers and also Longford and they're pretty handy clubs as well in the TCL as far as numbers go.
"Once we actually get people to Westbury, they tend to realise it's a pretty good club and they hang around but it's just getting them there in the first place."
The 27-year-old has been playing for the club for the past 16 years and will continue to play with third-grade team.
Pre-season training starts on Wednesday, August 16 from 7-8:30pm at the NTCA indoor nets.
"A lot of people don't realise we train at St Pats (College) on a Tuesday," Bennett said.
"A lot people think Westbury and don't really want to come all the way out to Westbury but we do actually train in town on Tuesdays."
Westbury's men's side will again be coached by Chathura Athukorala and captained by Daniel Murfet.
Other off-season coaching appointments:
Launceston men's:
Coach: Heath Clayton has signed on for two years (new)
Assistant coaches: Adrian Johnstone, Rowan Smith
Riverside
Men's coach: Patty Mackrell
Captain/assistant coach: Peter New
Women's coach: Sophie Parkin
Assistant coach: Rebecca Spring
Mowbray
Men's coach: John Hayes (new)
South Launceston
Men's director of coaching: Nathan Philip
Women's co-coaches: Belinda Wegman and Caitlyn Webster
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.