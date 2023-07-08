I long for the travel salad days of passports with trophy stamps, of customs officials eyeing your passport, peering up at you and seconds later banging a stamp to say you can enter or leave.
Now, it's a machine.
It scans your passport while you gaze intently into a camera that tells them you are who you say you are.
In Singapore the machine decides if you will be admitted on health grounds.
So I was told I had to pass the online health requirements.
It was two steps forward and three back.
If you made the slightest mistake this gremlin of artificial intelligence would make you do it all again.
A couple of elderly couples and some young women huddled round to watch me do it.
So when I finally got through they begged me to stay.
Meanwhile our luggage was going round and round, so that eventually airport cops had a long hard look at it.
Singapore is an amazingly safe country, partly because the laws and law enforcement is so strict.
You don't mess with the cops.
This will read like a travelogue and I don't mind because everyone should visit Singapore, even if just on a stopover to Europe.
It takes less than eight hours to get there from Melbourne and what's really revealing is you are still two thirds into the flight and you haven't left our vast continent yet.
Coming into Changi Airport you are passing over the infamous Changi prison where thousands of British, Australian and American POWs were jammed into cramped quarters for the duration of World War Two.
In February 1942 the British suffered their worst ever defeat when more than 100,000 of them and their allies surrendered to about 30,000 Japanese troops who were smarter and better equipped.
The building where the surrender took place, a former Ford motor factory, displays the very room and desk where British generals were humiliated by their captors.
For part of the visit I stayed at the Vibe Hotel, just up the hill from Orchard Road.
Whenever I waited for a taxi I had to watch an endless loop of former Premier Will Hodgman opening the hotel a few years ago in his capacity as Australian High Commissioner.
He looked every bit a colonial master in his white suit and blue shirt, arriving in a black limousine with an Australian flag on top.
I love this country.
Everybody politely hurries along with their business.
No pushing or shoving.
This graciousness extends to the roads and highways, where vehicles slip beside you or cut in on you by mere centimetres but no one ever complains.
It's like air acrobatics.
No one gets alarmed, there's no road rage and no one ever honks the horn.
It's just routine precision driving.
My favourite haunt is Chinatown.
A large version of Side Show Alley.
It's the place where you insult a seller if you don't barter.
They're probably marking stock down from an inflated price, but who cares.
It's all part of the ritual of the orient.
Even the garbage emits an intoxicating putrid smell but it's so pungent it lingers long after you've left, like an exotic aroma.
At the marina on Sentosa island hundreds of huge multi-million dollar yachts tug at their moorings.
I saw this in Cannes on the French Riviera but Cannes could never match the wealth tied up at this marina.
I glided out of Singapore, slightly better schooled in the automation of the airport and the overnight flight passed peacefully, although I got maybe an hour's sleep.
We touched down in Melbourne at 5.40am.
A planeload of zombies stumbling through the dawn.
Almost immediately the contrast with Changi Airport was stark.
First of all it took them almost 20 minutes to get a drawbridge attached to the stationary aircraft.
Then we had to navigate similar automation to Changi, but with the aggression of ground staff.
They seemed to love belittling a few hundred overtired, weary travellers.
Comments like, "excuse me sir, what don't you understand?"
I approached another hoop to jump through and made the mistake of asking what I had to do.
This ugly man with a paunch, said to me, "sir can't you read the sign there?", and this is where I lost it.
So with my voice rising I said "Look, there are a hundred signs in front of me, and by the way I've been on an overnight flight, I'm buggered and it's 6am, so bugger off!"
He shut up and I jumped through the hoop and hurried on.
I was quite satisfied with Jetstar.
I changed my flight home twice and the airline obliged without comment.
Even on the flight home to Hobart I approached the desk to get an earlier flight and it was no trouble.
When it came to boarding, ground staff held me back, and then issued me with a new boarding pass because they said I had paid for an exit-row seat and I would get one.
