An odd job for a media magnate helped kickstart Stephen Donaldson's career with The Examiner.
He had been working three-hour night shifts at the Launceston print centre when he found himself at Edmund Rouse's Gascoyne Street mansion.
"He got a bloke in there to trim all the trees - you ought to have seen all the mess," Mr Donaldson said.
"Anyway he must have asked someone in town to see if someone would come and clean it up.
"I got the truck from work, cleaned it all up and Edmund Rouse must have been so impressed he rang the boss up in town and told him how good a job the fella had done and who was he.
"Within a week I had a full-time job on the press."
After 47 years mixing two stints on the press and two in the publishing room, Mr Donaldson has joined fellow long-serving employee Trevor Cullen in retirement.
Last month, he took his wife of 52 years, Maureen, to see the print centre at Rocherlea.
She too has been a remarkably loyal employee, and will celebrate 50 years at the same aged care home in January.
"Steve's worked hard, I've worked hard, we've juggled family life and we've been graced with good health," she said.
"We've got a bit of staying power between us I think."
Mr Donaldson has had other jobs too.
In his younger years he trained horses and was a leading jockey.
He also worked at a nursery and as a supervisor at the Killafaddy abbatoir.
Of Mr Donaldson's 47 years at The Examiner, 46 were on night shift.
The 73-year-old printer assistant said he had grown fond of working through the small hours and being productive during the day.
"I enjoyed the blokes I was working with," he said.
After three or four hours' sleep, he'd be up again by 9am.
"Then he'd be off and going and he'd probably have another kip before he'd go back to work," Mrs Donaldson said.
"He did do a lot of things and always had more than one job on the go, he was definitely a hard worker."
Mr Donaldson has been off work since October, taking annual leave, holidays and long service leave.
But he still keeps a keen eye on the newspaper, and will continue doing so even after his official retirement next month.
"The funniest thing when the paper gets delivered - Stephen still opens the thing and says 'see look, the cyan's not right there'," Mrs Donaldson said.
"He still peruses it from front to back."
The Donaldsons have two children, three grandchildren, and "run a few cattle" from their property in St Leonards.
Contemplating her husband's career, Mrs Donaldson said the family had been well-served by staying loyal to their employers and "supporting the people that support you".
"We're very happy and we've got good health so we're grateful for everything," she said.
"The Examiner's a major part of that because it's been a constant."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
