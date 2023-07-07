One of Tasmania's leading political families has been overwhelmed by messages of support after farewelling a dearly-loved family member.
Colleen O'Byrne, the mother of Labor MPs Michelle and David O'Byrne, died at Launceston General Hospital last Sunday following an ongoing illness.
In her final months she celebrated her 80th birthday from ICU and, true to her passion for social justice, was advocating for student nurses and distributing union pamphlets from her hospital bed.
Born in Launceston in 1943, Mrs O'Byrne attended school in Deloraine and trained as a nurse before marrying husband Brian in 1963.
The pair remained loving companions until Mr O'Byrne's death in 2021.
"She's grieved him every day since," daughter Michelle said.
Mrs O'Byrne worked in disability support at St Giles and cared for her three children before returning to work as an LGH cleaner, ensuring Michael, Michelle and David were the first of their family to receive a university education.
She also became a union delegate for cleaners, and was awarded Labor party life membership in 2017.
"Her passion for social justice and equality and fairness was unparalleled," Michelle said.
"When she was handing out how-to-vote cards in 1975 for Gough Whitlam, a gentleman came up to her in the booth in Windmill Hill and slapped her and said 'how dare you?'
"She said 'I dare'.
"I have never seen its like - she did it all without anger but with absolute kindness."
Mrs O'Byrne's life was celebrated at a service in Launceston Friday and tributes continue to flow in from the community.
Former Labor MP Ross Hart described Mrs O'Byrne as a "true gem" and "fighter for justice", while HACSU Tasmania praised her as a "proud unionist, workplace activist and tireless campaigner".
Mrs O'Byrne leaves behind her three children and eight grandchildren.
"She was the most devoted grandmother," Michelle said.
"My two girls ... their second home was her house and she instilled them with the most wonderful values and support, but also an incredible and encompassing love.
"Her sparkly eyes and her smile and her welcome and her love - she's pretty incredible.
"She was pretty amazing."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner.
