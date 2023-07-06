The future of Tasmanian hockey looks bright, with the under-18 men's side progressing to the semi-finals of the national championships.
A 3-1 win over Victoria's development team on Thursday confirmed that the Tigers would go through the group stage undefeated and face South Australia on Saturday for a spot in the final.
Oscar Sproule and Max Johnstone scored either side of Taine Bishop in an action-packed first half to set-up the win before Ruben Hoey found the back of the net in the last quarter.
The Tigers have been impressive in their home state, defeating New South Wales Blues 4-0, Western Australia 3-1, Queensland Gold 5-0 and Victoria 5-0 en route to their semi-final clash.
The strong results have come of little surprise to coach Ben Read.
"Tasmania has been punching above its weight at national championships for years now," he said.
"We don't go into tournaments wanting to beat one of the big teams because we are one of the big teams!"
Launceston City product Oliver Stebbings has been starring, achieving several player of the match awards, which might put him in the running for the player of the tournament.
It's been a tougher task for the women's side, who won one, drew one and lost three of their group contests.
Their victory was 4-0 over South Australia, while they were defeated 2-0 by New South Wales Blue on Thursday. They'll play Northern Territory on Saturday in the 9/10 classification match.
Queechy Penguins' Millie Smith and Keira Richardson as well as West Devonport's Chloe White are the Greater Northern League products in the women's side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.