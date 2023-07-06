Young artists rarely stay in Australia for long - and if they do, they often flock to the country's big cities - but Launceston's India Quinn is choosing a different path.
Quinn, a multi-disciplinary arts practitioner, is one of three inaugural recipients of the prestigious Women's Art Prize Tasmania Fellowship, having been selected from a highly competitive field of female artists across the state.
With her work in theatre and the performing arts, a background in ballet and a series of short plays to her name, Quinn has big ambitions for her $5000 fellowship and her future.
"Tasmania has been an amazing place to build an artistic CV and this is another example of that for me," she said.
"I'm so grateful for the amazing opportunity that this is."
With the fellowship, Quinn will head to Austria for an International Physical Theatre Lab this month, working with people from across the globe before bringing the new lessons of the theatre she learns there back to Launceston.
"I have a goal of starting a theatre company with a couple of friends who are equally passionate about creating theatre where good theatre is needed," she said.
"People who also don't want to run away to Melbourne or New York and want to bring their experience back to Launceston."
The Women's Art Prize Tasmania Fellowship program aims to provide self-directed development opportunities for Tasmanian women artists of all art forms and career stages, and build upon the Prize's mission to empower the capacity of women artists across the state.
Starting her ballet career at the age of three, Quinn began with AD Classical training, following the course through to high school and the advanced two grade before pursuing a Bachelor of Contemporary Arts (Hons) with UTAS.
She fell in love with theatre and performing, finding the "magic" of expressing an emotion to the audience who in turn feel the same emotion.
"My favourite thing was the sense of drawing an audience in and evoking something in them," Quinn said.
"Expressing an emotion in such a way that it relays back to the audience - that's extremely powerful."
With artistic residencies already completed in London and continued work with Theatre North, Launceston audiences are likely to see more of Quinn on stage in their future.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people.
