Family violence funding rise

Family violence services received a 37 per cent increase in state funding to help respond to higher demand.
Prevention of Family Violence Minister Jo Palmer said more people were coming forward and seeking help for family and sexual violence.
"There's no doubt that more people than ever are coming forward to report family and sexual violence and to seek the help they need to enter safety and recover," Ms Palmer said.
"Through our third action plan, Survivors at the Centre, we are investing $100 million over five years to prevent and respond to family and sexual violence," she said.
"The plan includes five-year contracts and a 37 per cent increase in recurrent core funding for Tasmania's nine specialist family and sexually violence services, providing greater certainty and capacity to respond to demand over the longer term."
These services include Engender Equality, Huon Domestic Violence Service, Anglicare's Relationship Abuse of an Intimate Nature program, Catholic Care's Safe Choices program, Yemaya Women's Support Service, the Sexual Assault Support Service, Laurel House, the Australian Childhood Foundation and the Family Violence Counselling and Support Service.
The National Partnership on Family, Domestic and Sexual violence responses invested $11.774 million in frontline community sector workers and innovative perpetrator programs, which will support up to 24.6 FTE workers.
