A boutique, holiday experience among a vineyard is planned on the edge of a Tasmanian national park on the East Coast.
Wineglass Bay Estate, at 1100 Coles Bay Road, Coles Bay, has put forward plans for a tourism development located on the shoreline of the Moulting Lagoon and Freycinet National Park.
The development proposes for a new cafe to open at the site to cater up to 98 people, which would include an alfresco dining area and is joined to a cellar door.
The plans said the cellar door would initially be open between Thursday and Sunday, but flagged the potential to expand to six-days a week during Tasmania's busy tourism period in January.
It is expected the cellar door would have 40 visitors per day during weekdays, and would increase to 70 on weekends during January to February, according to a report attached to the application.
Wineglass Bay Estate also plans to offer holiday accommodation and has proposed eight one bed cabins for visitors.
The application also includes a four bed residence.
The 21 hectare property will be tackled in three stages. The first will be to build the visitor accommodation, then a four bedroom residence and finally the hospitality venue of cafe and cellar door, according to the development application.
This comes as Tasmania's East Coast has seen a steady influx of holidaymakers, tourism boss Grace Keath says.
The Wineglass Bay Estate website has set an opening date for 2024.
The development application is before the Glamorgan-Spring Bay Council. The community can give feedback on the plans until July 20.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
