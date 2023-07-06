Meander Valley Council has expressed similar concerns to its neighbour over proposed council mergers and their economic viability.
Meander Valley Council mayor Wayne Johnston said the scenarios provided by the state government were "not accompanied by financial modelling that demonstrates the economic viability of any of the potential new council areas".
"Without this information, the council is unable to have an informed view," he said
"If the state government does proceed with forced amalgamations, the ability for new council areas to fund services and the ability of residents to pay for those services is an important consideration."
Among the eight scenarios proposed for Meander Valley are a northern council combining Meander Valley and Northern Midlands and a northern council capturing Meander Valley, Northern Midlands and the northern Central Plateau region.
Earlier this week, Northern Midlands Mayor Mary Knowles said that her council would fight any forced amalgamation but if the state government decided to pursue forced mergers, Northern Midlands wanted to merge with Meander Valley "in their entirety".
There were "continued opportunities for resource sharing" across both councils, Cr Knowles said, and the base rate of both councils was needed to support rural areas and farmers.
Cr Johnston and Meander Valley Council did not respond to questions about whether they shared the same view on merging with Northern Midlands.
"Meander Valley Council's focus is currently receiving feedback from our community on what they value about our council area and what changes they believe would be in the best interest of our community into the future," Cr Johnston said.
"We will have an informed position on forced and voluntary amalgamations prior to the end of July, after the completion of our community consultation process."
Meander Valley Council has published a community survey on the mergers online and will be holding two feedback sessions on 10 and 11 July.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
