New detector dogs training at Launceston Airport

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:01am, first published 4:30am
Ryan Goodger and Rose, Greg Rainbird and Ruby and Elise Baniowski with Pippi at Launceston Airport. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania will soon have a new team of detector dogs with the first litter of the biosecurity canines having recently completed their training at Launceston Airport.

