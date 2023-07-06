The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Early poll rumours hit business confidence: Chamber of Commerce

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey. File photo
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey. File photo

The state's business lobby claims speculation about a possible early state election was stoking instability and could damage Tasmania's investment image.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.