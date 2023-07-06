Launceston's vice-captains Joe Groenewegen and Ryan Tyrrell are big inclusions for the Blues this week as they battle Lauderdale at Windsor Park.
The two "really strong" leaders - as well as young defender Campbell Atkins - come in, much to director of football Scott Stephens' delight.
"Their additions are super important, especially against a senior side in Lauderdale, the more senior experience we can have out there to guide our young guys, the better.
The more senior experience we can have out there to guide our young guys, the better.- Launceston's director of football Scott Stephens
"Ryan will provide us with some real leadership behind the footy where he sets up our back-line and obviously Joe will give us that extra height where he can provide us a target forward of the footy but also give us a chop-out in the ruck."
The trio have had three weeks on the sidelines after the Blues' round-11 bye, missing the Glenorchy match and the competition-wide bye last week due to the state representative game.
Stephens said the stop-start nature of the past month gave them the opportunity to "get that extra week under their belt" as well as freshen up some of the younger players who had been pulling double duty with school football.
Launceston are third on the TSL table - two wins behind North Launceston and a win clear of Clarence - while Lauderdale are in fifth, meaning a Bombers victory could be massive for their season.
The Blues are not going to take their opponents lightly, with their early-season clash coming down to the wire and the Bombers having recently beaten top side Kingborough.
"They're coming off some really good form and have some players that are in really good form, none more so than Siggo [Sam Siggins], especially off a good game in that Kingborough game and then the state game, so we're gonna have our work cut out. - there's no doubt about that," Stephens said.
"Obviously, being at home certainly helps, so we'll see how they travel but we're looking forward to the contest, our boys should be ready to go for it."
Siggins is a part of Lauderdale's elite top-tier talent - featuring names like Josh McGuinness, Bryce Walsh and coach Allen Christensen.
"When it clicks, they can beat anyone on their day and that goes for all the teams that are fighting for that top four or five position - on any given day, anyone can win," Stephens said.
"We're going to have to put a lot of work in across the board with their senior players but also keep an eye on some of the younger talent.
"On the big ground, it will probably suit us a bit better then we played down at Lauderdale last time so we'll try and use that to our advantage."
One of the Blues' young guns who has been impressive this season is Liam Jones.
The 19-year-old has kicked 14 goals and been in the best players on five occasions and is seen as a future leader by the club's higher-ups.
"He's a super kid of great character, he has the right attitude and knows what's required to be very good at the level," Stephens said.
"He's obviously still maturing but he's a [former] Devils captain, so we see him as a future leader. He brings to the game for us that leg speed and tackle pressure up forward of the footy and he can certainly go on-ball and give us some bursts.
"His attributes are really exciting going forward."
Clarence, who will be without coach Peter Ryan due to suspension, face North Hobart in the side's Southern contest this round.
