The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Children's Commissioner says children locked in cells every day

IB
By Isabel Bird
July 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children locked down for up to 23 hours 'every day' at Ashley
Children locked down for up to 23 hours 'every day' at Ashley

Detainees at Ashley Youth Detention Centre have been locked down in their cells every day for the past year, according to the state's child advocate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.