The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cement Australia's Railton site celebrates 100 years

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
July 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cement Australia's Railton site was formerly known as Goliath and has celebrated 100 years of cement production. Picture by Simon Sturzaker Photography
Cement Australia's Railton site was formerly known as Goliath and has celebrated 100 years of cement production. Picture by Simon Sturzaker Photography

Over 100 years in Railton, Cement Australia has navigated depression, war, prosperity, recessions, pandemics, and competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.