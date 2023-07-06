Over 100 years in Railton, Cement Australia has navigated depression, war, prosperity, recessions, pandemics, and competition.
At Cement Australia's centenarian celebration on Wednesday night the men with "great foresight and resilience" to guide the company were recognised.
Those leaders included of Sir John Ramsey, Stanley Purves, Guy Rowell, Sir Henry Somerset, Ken Rowe, Jim Nevin, David Covington and Denis Kunckey.
Cement Australia production manager Garry Bissett said the dinner was a great success and highlighted the impact the company has had on the local and Tasmanian economy over the past 100 years.
"From the early days of Goliath and through tothe current day, the Railton site has been very fortunate to have a very stable workforce with many people having played a significant part in the formation and ongoing operation of the plant," Mr Bissett said.
"This was made very evident at the dinner.
"The Railton plant has been and continues to be one of the highest ranked, fully loaded cement kilns in the world."
Formerly known as Goliath, the North-West site started with an original kiln with a capacity of 25 thousand tonnes per year.
The company continued to operate and expand through the 1900's with major expansions along the way.
Goliath was taken over by Australian Cement Holdings, before forming Cement Australia in 2003.
The Cement Australia Railton sites now produces 1.5 million tonne of cement annually.
Molly Appleton
