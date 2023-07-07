Gordon Barnard's love affair with the iconic British brand began in 1961 when his brother took him to a race circuit in England.
The second he laid his eyes on a Jaguar, he was hooked.
"It was the first time that the E-Type Jaguars had ever raced, and I looked at these cars, and I thought they were out of this world," Mr Barnard said.
"Right then I knew 'that's what I want'."
After moving from Liverpool to Western Australia in the 1980s, Mr Barnard said it wasn't until after he retired, he bought his first Jaguar.
"Although I have never managed to get my E-type, I have what you might call a 'future classic'," he said.
"My first Jaguar was an XKS two-seater sports car with a 4.3 litre supercharged V8 engine.
"Then, about eight years ago, after we moved to Tasmania, someone decided they wanted the XKS more than I did, so they bought it off me.
"I thought it might be better to get a car I can take the family in, and an S-Type came up for sale in Hobart. So it is quite practical too."
For the past three years, Mr Barnard has been the Northern co-ordinator of the Jaguar Car Club of Tasmania, organising runs, lunches, and rallies in the North of the State.
"It's nice to get together with other Jaguar enthusiasts," Mr Barnard said.
"There are around 180 members across the state. I think Jaguar's real attraction is that they're good value for money.
"You're getting a high-performance, luxury car with a lot of comfort at a very reasonable price.
"Sir William Lyons, the founder of Jaguar, had a motto which was 'Grace, Space and Pace', which really sums them up nicely."
In 2021, Mr Barnard took part in the Targa Tasmania tour, driving a 1998 Jaguar XK8.
"Along with another club member, Peter Trenchard, we drove about 3000 kilometers in six days," he said.
"It was wonderful. The old Jag' never missed a beat."
Mr Barnard also volunteers at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania, saying his favourite part of volunteering is engaging with other like-minded individuals.
"I volunteer there once a week for a day, and I have done for the last seven years or so," he said.
"It keeps me in touch with what's happening in various aspects of classic cars.
"Over the years, I've met some amazing people, and it's nice to chat to people from all over the country, all over the world really, about motor vehicles where we've got a common interest."
Apart from Jaguars, Mr Barnard said he had an appreciation of other British classics like the Aston Martin.
"I'm probably dreaming, but I would like an Aston Martin, particularly a DB7," he said.
Produced from September 1994 to December 2004, the DB7 began life as a successor to the Jaguar XJS and was made mostly with resources from Jaguar Cars.
"You can take the man out of England, but you can't take away his love of English cars," he laughed.
"The DB7's platform is an evolution of the Jaguar XJS platform, though with many changes. Its engine is based on the Jaguar AJ6 engine. It's a great car."
Mr Barnard says his dream car will always be an E-Type Jaguar.
"I'd love to get my hands on the world-famous 'zero miles' Eagle E-Type," he said.
"Eagle is a company in the UK that specialises in taking old E-Types and doing them up, bringing them back to originality so that you've got, basically, a new old car.
"It's like driving a new car, but it looks like an old car. It has the character and excitement of an original E-Type without the frustrations of classic ownership.
"Creating an Eagle E-Type takes time. Each Eagle E-Type is thoroughly re-engineered it takes 4000 or so hours to build one, so they're certainly not cheap."
