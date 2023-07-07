The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gordon Barnard shares his lifelong love of Jaguars

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 8 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gordon Barnard's love affair with the iconic British brand began in 1961 when his brother took him to a race circuit in England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.