Launceston airport is set to receive a whopping influx of 67,000 passengers over the next two weeks.
The airport's head of planning, development and customer, Ilya Brucksch said that it would be one the busiest winter periods the airport has had in about three years.
"It's actually a lot to do with the Tasmanian offseason campaign that Tourism Tasmania are running. So we're actually seeing the fruits of the labor of the offsetting campaign, which is fantastic," he said.
The majority of passengers are primarily coming from Melbourne followed by Sydney and Brisbane, Mr Brucksch said.
"Melbourne is the primary market and always has been for Tasmania."
Mr Brucksch said the airport had put in place additional staff to meet greater demand on facilities.
He recommended that people arrive at the airport 90 minutes early during this time to ensure a smooth process through security screening and time to relax before their flight.
The airport also provides information about flight schedules and the busy period to other transport providers so they're able to provide more capacity, Mr Brucksch said.
Shuttle bus services are based on requirement, Mr Brucksch said, and if there were additional passengers and requirements, the service provider would increase opportunities to travel.
With winter also comes an increase in fog and reduced visibility, which can affect the ability of aircraft to land safely.
"We take fog very seriously as all airports do and airlines," Mr Brucksch said.
In the event of heavy fog, the airport enters into a low visibility process, he said.
It means that "until the fog lifts to a certain level [or] the clouds lift to a certain level, unfortunately we can't operate."
"However, that's to ensure, obviously, the safety of all our passengers."
Foggy conditions are hard to anticipate and the airport's asking for patience on the part of passengers, Mr Brucksch said.
"The processes are put in place for the safety of people and that's the utmost importance," he said.
Northern Tasmania was seeing a "real rebound" from COVID in its inbound and outbound travel which is great for the economy, Mr Brucksch said.
"We're actually continuing to plan and execute development in the terminal space to ensure that the growth that we're seeing in the airport can be catered, and our passengers can have a safe and relaxing but also efficient travel experience."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.