I SPENT my teen years living in Lower Sandy Bay, when, in 1968 a narrow majority referendum allowed the redevelopment of the Traveller's Rest Hotel and construction of Australia's first Casino. Of course, at the time there was huge community outrage, particularly from those in my immediate neighbourhood, whose river views would never be the same again.
"On February 10th 1973, the Federal Group catapulted Tasmania onto the national stage" with the opening of the Casino. "This holiday destination paved the way for new investment, increased flights, and a new confidence in State tourism."
Much like our new stadium will, I propose.
It has been clearly stated that the money allocated from the AFL and the Federal Government is not transferable. This is not about health and housing. I do not need to elaborate on the widespread benefits and flow-on effects to our economy and community that the AFL Team and Stadium package will bring. This is not a time to be causing a state divide, but rather, 50 years on, it is time to progress Tasmania into the 21st century.
Colleen Blackaby, Prospect Vale
FOR those of us who can never identify as Indigenous we can still identify with our Indigenous. Do we want to celebrate a history going back 235 years or do we want to embrace a history going back 60,000 years? A Yes vote will not only make us more united it will also make our past much richer in the process.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
MANY Mainland council amalgamations have been reversed, because of increased rates and corruption, loss of services, accountability, and jobs. Oh, great.
Dilution and loss of democratic voting rights, for which our passed loved-ones sacrificed, for us, our children and theirs. Wonderful.
Creeping sense of our governments ever-centralising? Seeming to disempower us by stealth, so big money can do the talking?
See Planning Matters Alliance Tasmania for info and easy help to have your say, before August 2, 2023.
Robin Thomas, Sheffield
FESTIVAL of Voices in Tasmania has once again captured the collegiality of many and varied voices, drawn from across the country and overseas.
One outstanding vocal ensemble visiting Australia is Germany's Sjaella, where audiences were/are to be enthralled by an experience of exceptional celestial beauty of voice - possibly a once-in-a-lifetime performance!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
NO more shopping at Coles Newstead, went in tonight and they've ripped out all their checkouts and are now all self-serve. I didn't stop working myself to provide free labour and enhance Coles' profit margins. Sad thing is young staff are trotting out the line that they've put on more staff to help. I wonder if they'll think that in six months.
D. Hudson, East Launceston
THE Editorial about Cost of Living was spot on (The Examiner, June 7)!
With precision, compassion and facts The Examiner highlights desperate needs for many. For low income earners, pensioners and welfare recipients, making ends meet is a nightmare. They are suffering huge choices; food or a roof over their head, lining up at charities for handouts. They wake up everyday, (if they have a home) to energy price increases of 25-29 per cent and food prices out of range to purchase. Petrol pricing up and down like a fiddlers elbow if they had a car. A small increase in an old age pension to $515 per week when accommodation is $350 or $400 per week. Wow! Could a Politician live on that? Our Treasurer boasts of an extra $4.2 billion surplus, but how does that help 40 per cent of the population? There are desperate, humongous struggles, with a bleak future. We have people living on the banks of our Tamar River in freezing conditions, turning up at City Mission for food and assistance, and it is getting worse. Shame! Australia spends millions on overseas aid at the expense of their own citizens. The need is now!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.