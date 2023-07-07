The Examiner
YOUR SAY: it is time to progress Tasmania into the 21st century

July 8 2023 - 8:00am
I SPENT my teen years living in Lower Sandy Bay, when, in 1968 a narrow majority referendum allowed the redevelopment of the Traveller's Rest Hotel and construction of Australia's first Casino. Of course, at the time there was huge community outrage, particularly from those in my immediate neighbourhood, whose river views would never be the same again.

