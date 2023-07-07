It is time to progress Tasmania into the 21st century

With precision, compassion and facts The Examiner highlights desperate needs for many. For low income earners, pensioners and welfare recipients, making ends meet is a nightmare. They are suffering huge choices; food or a roof over their head, lining up at charities for handouts. They wake up everyday, (if they have a home) to energy price increases of 25-29 per cent and food prices out of range to purchase. Petrol pricing up and down like a fiddlers elbow if they had a car. A small increase in an old age pension to $515 per week when accommodation is $350 or $400 per week. Wow! Could a Politician live on that? Our Treasurer boasts of an extra $4.2 billion surplus, but how does that help 40 per cent of the population? There are desperate, humongous struggles, with a bleak future. We have people living on the banks of our Tamar River in freezing conditions, turning up at City Mission for food and assistance, and it is getting worse. Shame! Australia spends millions on overseas aid at the expense of their own citizens. The need is now!

