A George Town man was given a hefty penalty for a "dreadful act of driving", but has been given the chance to "be the master of his own destiny".
Jake David Lincoln, 28, appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 6 on one count each of driving a motor vehicle while exceeding prescribed alcohol limit, evading police under aggravated circumstances and reckless driving.
The court heard that about 3pm on October 27, 2022 police received several reports of a maroon Ford utility driving dangerously along Agnes Street at George Town.
One witness told police they had concerns as there were a number of parents and students exiting Port Dalrymple school, also on Agnes Street.
The court heard the school zone was active at the time, and the utility drove through it.
The witness also saw the car do a "substantial burnout" near Widdowson Street before it "fishtailed" and drove along the wrong side of the road at speed.
The court heard a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses was then observed on Main Road, George Town and an unmarked police vehicle followed the Ford south along the East Tamar Highway.
Police said they turned lights and sirens on at which point the utility "accelerated heavily" to overtake a truck, crossing over double continuous lines in the process.
The utility was eventually found on the East Arm Road, and the court heard Lincoln agreed he had been driving at "at least 80 (kmh)" and "didn't see" the police.
Police told the court they administered a roadside breath test, which returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.144.
The court was told the Ford was clamped for 12 months, and Lincoln was issued a $600 special penalty in line with legislation.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Lincoln lived in the area and did not seek to drive dangerously through the school zone, rather it was the street he happened to be driving on.
"He did not mean to drive through the school zone in that way," Mr Tucker said.
Mr Tucker said Lincoln "understood" the seriousness of the offence, and that he was his family's main source of financial support.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said it was a "dreadful act of driving" however she noted Lincoln's early guilty plea, personal circumstances and would allow him to be "the master of his own destiny".
Ms Cure said she wanted him to continue working and providing for his young family.
The reckless driving charge was subsumed into the evading police charge.
Lincoln was given a three-month suspended jail sentence, $1950 fine and was disqualified from driving for two years and six months which was backdated to October 27, 2022.
Ms Cure said it was a hefty penalty, and hoped Lincoln would dwell on his actions.
"You'll be paying it for a while, I hope you'll think about it for a while," she said.
