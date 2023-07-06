New laws under government consideration will ban unregistered petrol-powered bikes in all public areas, including bush tracks, footpaths and bike paths, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said.
The law would take aim at the pushbikes often crudely fitted with noisy lawnmower engines and ridden in streets across the state.
"These bicycles are often home-built with petrol-powered engines attached to a standard bicycle, so they are not subject to any safety standard," Mr Ferguson said.
"They are inherently dangerous, not just for the rider but for innocent members of the public," he said.
Some of the bikes can be ridden at high speeds that the bicycle frames were not designed to accommodate, and only have regular pushbike brakes.
"We've received feedback from the community that these dangerous bikes are annoying and spoil neighbourhood peace as they are excessively noisy.
"Further, because riders aren't licenced and the bikes aren't registered, they are often the choice for idiotic hooning and other antisocial behaviour," Mr Ferguson said.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the bikes were also being used to commit crimes.
"This law will ensure we keep these dropkicks and these hoons off our street and stop them terrorising our communities," he said.
There have been 48 crashes involving these types of bikes in recent years, he said.
The proposed new law would treat the bikes as motorcycles, requiring their registration, which very few, if any, would pass, he said.
"Riders would also need to comply with the same rules as riding a motorcycle including holding a suitable licence, wearing a helmet and obeying all road rules," Mr Ellis said.
Penalties will include fines as well as confiscation of the bike, Mr Ferguson said.
The bill, which has already been tabled in parliament, will be debated once parliament resumes in Spring.
Once passed, the law will come into effect six months later, Mr Ellis confirmed.
