'Dangerous' and 'annoying' bikes to be banned under proposed law

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:06pm
Crudely modified pushbikes like this are becoming more common on Tassie streets.
New laws under government consideration will ban unregistered petrol-powered bikes in all public areas, including bush tracks, footpaths and bike paths, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said.

