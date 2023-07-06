After a man shot himself in the chest with a rifle he legally owned, a coroner has called for Tasmania Police to consider seeking the medical information of long-term gun licence holders.
In discussing the suicide of a man in the Central Highlands in December 2019, Coroner Olivia McTaggart said he had suffered from depression and alcoholism for the entire period he had a legal firearms licence in Tasmania.
Ms McTaggart said the man was 51 years old when he committed suicide, and had "a very long history of depression and alcoholism" that, "by his own choice... were not sufficiently treated".
She said his blood alcohol level was 0.197 when he died, and that he had abused alcohol from the age of 14 until he died.
She also said the man had been diagnosed with depression as early as 1983, and that he was being treated by a general practitioner with medication, though that ceased inexplicably in September 2019.
The man had also been granted a gun licence in 1997, which he had then renewed in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.
Often, those conditions have worsened over the years for the individual concerned.- Coroner Olivia McTaggart
When he died in December 2019 he had seven firearms legally registered in his name, including the rifle he used to kill himself.
Despite his long history of alcoholism and depression, the coroner said the man answered "no" to questions about whether he suffered any mental disability on each of the licence renewal applications.
He also answered "no" to questions about mental disease and alcoholism on the original application in 1997.
"Alcohol intoxication and addiction are associated with loss of judgement, loss of inhibition and poor decision-making - all factors that impede the ability to exercise reasonable control over a firearm," Ms McTaggart said.
The coroner did not criticise Tasmania Police's firearm services branch for not conducting further checks into the man's medical history when granting licence renewals, but said that if they had they "may have become aware" of his alcoholism and depression.
She said those factors were often relevant in suicides by gun, and that in such cases victims have regularly supplied false and misleading information about their health in successive applications.
"Often, those conditions have worsened over the years for the individual concerned," she said.
She said, but did not make formal recommendations, that it may be appropriate for police to consider seeking medical information about long-term gun licence holders at appropriate intervals to verify the truth of their statements.
Had that been done in this instance, she said, police would have been able to "make an informed decision based upon sound information as to whether (the victim) was a fit and proper person" to own firearms.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call:
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
