North Launceston will be without one of their captains this week, with Ben Simpson sitting on the sidelines for the Glenorchy clash.
Despite working his way into the Tasmanian representative side from outside the initial squad, the 21-year-old had been carrying a small injury, coach Brad Cox-Goodyer explained.
"He's obviously had a massive load and he's been battling a bit of an injury a couple of weeks before the state game, but he wanted to get up for that," he said.
"I fully supported that, it was a great opportunity for him and he played quite well but we'll give him a week to freshen up."
He's one of three changes for the Bombers as Jack Aherne and Max Roney also go out, with Charlie Skipper, Ethan Hubbard and Jacob Kerr all coming in.
Cox-Goodyer described Skipper, who debuted last season, "as a super talent", who the club "really rate".
"He's had a tough run with a few injuries here and there and school footy and that sort of stuff," he said.
"Obviously with the form of the senior side going forward ... it was about finding a role for him so we're going to play him in defence, which he probably hasn't done too much before.
"This gives him a chance to see what he can do."
Despite Glenorchy having not produced a victory this season, Cox-Goodyer is wary of what they can produce.
The Magpies pushed reigning premiers Launceston to their limit a fortnight ago, going down by just three points.
"In their last game, they nearly got the win and probably could be unlucky not to get the win with a few late shots," he said.
"So they're improving and they're well-coached and they got some good guys. Their number one thing is obviously their effort and they pack in, so we definitely can't come out and take them lightly and expect the result will go our way because we'll be left wanting if we do that."
With the weather forecast ranging from 7 to 20 millimetres of rainfall in Launceston this weekend, Cox-Goodyer wasn't too sure if his side would be able to play their usual brand of football on Saturday.
"We're definitely going to have to wait and see if it's raining and windy and whatnot, so we're just going to have to be very simple and win it at the source."
