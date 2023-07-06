Wanted: House for regional doctor

A health organisation contracted by the government to bring a general practice service to a Northern Tasmanian town says the new GP will live within the region.
The Campbell Town Commuity Health Centre has been without a local general practice and GP for six months, and has struggled to find a replacement.
The Northern Midlands communities serviced by that centre join other regional communities in North and North West Tasmania who hold concerns about access to medical services and local GPs.
For Campbell Town, a contract has now been signed with Ochre Health to establish a general practice by September.
Ochre Health state manager Darren Fraser said two doctors would be operating at the general practice, including a locum and full time GP.
Mr Fraser said there will also be a nurse working on site, as well as reception staff and a practice manager.
"Hopefully we will have everything up and running the first week in September," Mr Fraser said.
"We are working on putting a team together at the moment."
Mr Fraser said the GP will be living within the community, and called on the Northern Midlands community to help source rental accommodation for any doctor and nurse who is brought into the region.
"I've ... put a call out to the residents of Campbell Town. We are really looking for accommodation," Mr Fraser said.
"If someone is in the know that could support us as we talk to doctors who we would like to bring in the town, that would be much appreciated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.