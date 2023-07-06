A boat anchored off-shore in the Tamar River lit up the night sky after catching alight.
Emergency Services were alerted to the fire at Beauty Point on Wednesday, July 5 at about 6.20pm.
Multiple Beauty Point residents took to Facebook saying they heard a big bang at the time of the boat fire.
It is understood to be a wooden fishing boat and a gas bottle exploded.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the vessel was at anchor with no one on board.
The Tasmania Fire Service was assisted by the Tamar Sea Rescue to extinguish the blaze.
"An investigation with be conducted today (Thursday, July 6) to determine the cause of the fire," police said.
Molly Appleton
