The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TFS extinguish boat fire in the Tamar River at Beauty Point

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beaconsfield Fire Brigade were at the ready to put out the boat fire. Picture by Beaconsfield Fire Brigade
Beaconsfield Fire Brigade were at the ready to put out the boat fire. Picture by Beaconsfield Fire Brigade

A boat anchored off-shore in the Tamar River lit up the night sky after catching alight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.