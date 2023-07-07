The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rosemary Armitage now advocates for more local control of LGH

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
July 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston MLC Rosemary Armitage was a stay-at-home mum, a real estate agent, and worked in medical practices before she came to parliament. Photo supplied
Launceston MLC Rosemary Armitage was a stay-at-home mum, a real estate agent, and worked in medical practices before she came to parliament. Photo supplied

Fourteen years ago, Rosemary Armitage was receiving a barrage of well-wishes and congratulations on becoming the new Mayor of Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.