Time to amplify the voices of First Nations Peoples

It is NAIDOC week. This week it is especially important to honour the rich cultures, histories, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
We all must come together as a collective and celebrate healthier environments and strengthen our communities through native flora, fauna and landscape.
It's a time to listen to people, learn and amplify the voices of First Nations Peoples. Together, let's strive for unity, respect, and a future where Indigenous wisdom and traditions are valued and cherished. Otherwise, if we don't vote YES then history will forever show the majority of Australians walking around with their heads held in great shame!
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
ELDER abuse can take many forms, from the overt physical and mental abuse often rampant in families, to the covert, unwitting abuse perpetuated by government departments and large firms, any entity in fact that relies on technology for its communications.
It is recognised that older generations have difficulty in coping with computers and sophisticated phone technology. Yet there seems to be an ever greater reliance placed on this form of communication.
This is fine with younger generations but usually not so for the elderly.
The closure of face-to-face contact, now rampant across the business world, denies many elderly people of any contact. And the telephone provides no alternative when calls go unanswered apart from the totally annoying, 'Your call is important to us'! Apparently not very important otherwise it would have been answered with far greater alacrity! I claim such responses suffered more by those unable to use computers is a sinister extension of elder abuse!
Solutions are obvious. Set up help-lines available to those unable to use sophisticated modern technologies and maintain face to face contact facilities.
We are a rapidly ageing population. Make sensible, overt provisions to cope.
Dick James, Norwood
WE visited the Dali (dada muse) gallery this week and joined up with a guided tour.
This gallery surely has a world class exhibit of Salvador Dali's work. To say we were blown away is an understatement.
Yet it is not yet well supported. The Launceston City Council owe a huge debt of gratitude to the incredibly generous man who has gifted this gallery to the people of this city.
It needs far better public exposure than it has at present. They have brochures and I suggested these be placed at the Tourist information office. I was surprised to learn that space for these brochures to be displayed would have to be paid for by the gallery.
Come on Launceston, this is a world class collection and rotating exhibition which could well put the city on the map/ list of must see places in Tasmania, akin to MONA. Some city council support would not go amiss.
Glenda Fawbert, Burnie
There has been much discussion recently about gender affirmation for young people, some of it ill-informed ('Equality Tasmania and LGB Tasmania to fund new billboards', The Examiner, June 26).
The current required medical practice in Tasmania is that children who identify as trans or gender diverse undergo a mental health consultation with a clinician before any treatment is started, which includes puberty blockers or gender affirming hormones.
Consent for any treatment must be obtained from both parents and the patient after a thorough medical and mental health assessment has occurred.
This contrasts starkly with the position of groups like LGB Tasmania, who say there should be no medical interventions under any circumstances.
The assumption seems to be that identifying as trans or gender diverse is a phase, or something people are persuaded into, or the result of a dysfunction, all of which are untrue and all of which have also been said in the past to demean lesbian, gay and bisexual people.
Not supporting trans and gender diverse young people has been shown to increase rates of self-harm and suicide risk.
Conversely, affirming care saves lives and reduces the rates of medical and mental health comorbidities experienced by this community.
Dr Miranda Hann, Austins Ferry
