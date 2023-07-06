NAIDOC Week
2-9 July
The theme for this year's NAIDOC week is For Our Elders and a number of events will be held in Launceston to honour teachers, leaders and trailblazers. There'll be a traditional flag raising, a NAIDOC ball and other events across the week. On 4 July, there'll be face painting, kids activities, a free BBQ lunch and balloon art. There will also be a NAIDOC Street March on the 7 July starting at the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre and heading towards Civic Square.
The Woman in Black
5-15 July
One of the most thrilling and long-running plays in West End history makes its way into IO Performance. A lawyer hires an actor to tutor him in recounting to family and friends a story that has long troubled him concerning events that transpired when he attended the funeral of an elderly recluse. There he caught sight of the woman in black, the mere mention of whom terrifies the locals. The lady is a spectre who haunts the neighborhood where her illegitimate child was accidentally killed. Anyone who sees her dies. The lawyer has invited some friends to watch as he and the actor recreate the events of that dark and stormy night. Nine performances will take place over two weeks at IO HQ on Cimitiere Street.
Make it place: family craft fun!
11 July
Join the family-favourite Make it Place craft sessions where you can create everything from rockets to bridges, animals and robots. Work on your own solo craft creation or build something big with the help of old or new friends. All materials are supplied at each session. Bring your budding craft skills and imagination and let the fun begin. The QVMAG Make it Place is a free family activity. No bookings are required, simply join in on the day to enjoy this activity.
QVMAG Royal Park Riddle
11 July
Calling all riddle lovers. How far can you get through the Royal Park Riddle? Test your mind and detective skills in this playful game for young sleuths at the Art Gallery. The challenge will have you exploring the Gallery, discovering works on display, and piecing together clues to crack the Royal Park Riddle. De-code the answer, drop your finished activity sheet into the competition box at the front desk, and go in the running for an exciting prize pack from the QVMAG Shop. A Free activity at Royal Park available from the front desk upon entry.
Launceston History Society talk: The Rise of Tasmanian Women's Cricket
16 July
Jacqui Triffitt is the author of On the Front Foot: The Rise of Tasmanian Women's Cricket. Jacqui is a past Tasmanian cricketer having represented Tasmania, playing 21 matches for her State, including being vice-captain. She has also been a state coach and administrator. Jacqui also played hockey for Tasmania. Jacqui will talk about the emergence of women's cricket across Tasmania from the early 1900s on the North-West Coast and the tour of a Victorian team that played matches in Devonport, Wynyard, Latrobe, and Ulverstone. She will also talk about the influence of Mary Fox who was instrumental in developing a schoolgirl's competition and tours by a NSW schoolgirls and senior team to Launceston in the 1930s. She will discuss the evolution of women's cricket in the modern era, a professional sport watched by millions of spectators across Australia and around the world. 2pm in the Meeting Room at QVMAG, Inveresk.
Geraldine Hickey Live
22 July
Launceston comedy lovers will have a chance to see Geraldine Hickey live before she heads off to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Organisers have a second showing after Hickey's 7.30pm performance sold out. From 2016 to 2021 Geraldine was a co-host on the radio show Breakfasters on RRR, and has had multiple appearances on ABC Radio, Triple M and the Hit Network. You may have also seen Geraldine on The Project, Have You Been Paying Attention? and Hughesy, We Have a Problem. Fresh Comedy presents Geraldine Hickey live at Du Cane, plus supports on Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm and 9pm. Tickets available at Trybooking.
Winnie the Pooh the Musical
26-27 July
Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robinson and the beloved creatures of the Hundred-Acre-Wood have come to life in a stage musical adaptation featuring life-size puppetry for audiences of all ages. Inspired by the beloved books by A.A.Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation comes to Launceston after shows in New York, London and Chicago. Fans of all ages will love seeing Pooh and his friends at the Princess Theatre on from 26-27 July. Tickets available online.
Heritage and Bullock Festival
12-13 August
Old meets new in the historic township of Oatlands which will host the annual Heritage and Bullock Festival on Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13. Visitors can experience trades from a bygone era, crafts and bullock trains as well as the Callington Mill Whisky distillery. The free event will also feature the Collector's Roadshow, where the public is invited to bring along their antiques, family heirlooms or collectibles to present to experts and find out the history and value. Based on the BBC TV show concept, it is expected to be a popular attraction from 11-1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.