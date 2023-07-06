Jacqui Triffitt is the author of On the Front Foot: The Rise of Tasmanian Women's Cricket. Jacqui is a past Tasmanian cricketer having represented Tasmania, playing 21 matches for her State, including being vice-captain. She has also been a state coach and administrator. Jacqui also played hockey for Tasmania. Jacqui will talk about the emergence of women's cricket across Tasmania from the early 1900s on the North-West Coast and the tour of a Victorian team that played matches in Devonport, Wynyard, Latrobe, and Ulverstone. She will also talk about the influence of Mary Fox who was instrumental in developing a schoolgirl's competition and tours by a NSW schoolgirls and senior team to Launceston in the 1930s. She will discuss the evolution of women's cricket in the modern era, a professional sport watched by millions of spectators across Australia and around the world. 2pm in the Meeting Room at QVMAG, Inveresk.