A prominent group believes there is a continuing culture of secrecy within the Tasmanian government even after the Commission of Inquiry investigating the state's responses to child sexual abuse.
The group, which includes Ashley Youth Detention Centre whistleblower Alysha and COI witnesses, has written to Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch raising specific concerns about his responses in budget estimates.
The comments related to his initial refusal to provide data on ED5 investigations due to, in Mr Jaench's words, Tasmania being "a small state where everybody knows everybody".
At the time, Mr Jaensch said that a balance between transparency and procedural fairness must be found.
On Thursday he said the safety of all children was a personal priority.
The group's letter accused the government of a lack of transparency, and of "prioritising the privacy of alleged child sex offenders in the Departments".
"Considering that we are nearing the reporting deadline for the COI, and that there has been extensive information publicly and privately provided to the Government and indeed yourself, we are concerned and disappointed to see that the culture of secrecy and misplaced loyalties, that have contributed in no small part to the current child safety crisis in Tasmania, appears alive and well," the letter reads.
"On 6th June 2023 during house Estimates, you made a number of comments that suggested constraints on your ability to provide public data on ED5 investigations, and that furthermore implied informal social networks in the state also prohibited the release of information."
The letter went on to argue that professionals could advise the government how to release data without impacting natural justice and confidentiality.
It called for department data on the staff who have resigned, been stood down, commenced Workers' Compensation processes, been referred to Tasmanian Police or terminated as a result of child sexual abuse allegations.
"This data ought to be the most basic of information shared with Tasmanians, as it is the Tasmanian public that has had their trust in the safety of government institutions egregiously betrayed. Such a release would help inform the public of the dimensions of the problem," the letter said.
"It is our view that Tasmanian taxpayers and community members have the right to this information to be freely provided, and to see you, as the Minister responsible for children, taking active steps to demonstrate that the protection of children is your primary focus, as opposed to the protection of staff accused of abusing or enabling the abuse of children."
Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the safety and wellbeing of children and young people were a priority.
"We do offer heartfelt apologies to all victims and survivors of child sexual abuse that occurred in relation to agencies across Tasmania," Mr Jaensch said.
"I acknowledge the concerns raised, however, the level of detail I could give was based on legal advice, which said that providing any further information may have the potential to prejudice legal proceedings," he said.
"We acknowledge the suffering and courage of victim-survivors and we are committed to ensuring our investigation processes are robust."
A government spokesperson said the government had increased transparency and accountability through routine disclosure of information, which included data on state servants suspended over allegations of child sexual abuse.
Within Mr Jaench's department, as of June, 41 people were being investigated for ED5 and ED4 investigations, and 36 new investigations were opened between April 2022 and March 2023.
