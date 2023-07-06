The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football
Good News

Longford ruck Sam Graham to clock 300 club games in NTFA football

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
July 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's been different, not many people stop you in the street and say congratulations for playing a game of footy, that's for sure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.