"It's been different, not many people stop you in the street and say congratulations for playing a game of footy, that's for sure.
"If everyone turns up who said congratulations there's going to be a lot of people there."
It's been a fun week for Longford local, Sam Graham.
He's playing his 300th game for the Tigers and the town is getting right behind him.
Graham, who made his senior debut in 2005, has played more than 250 top-level matches as well as enjoyed under-19 (2004) and reserves (2022) premierships with the club.
He'll play his milestone game against Bracknell in the NTFA premier reserves at Longford Recreation Ground on Saturday at 12pm.
Longford are third on the reserves ladder and will be looking to compete with the likes of Bridgenorth and South Launceston when it comes to finals time.
Graham has this week been praised for his loyalty and it's something important to the 37-year-old.
"The closer I've got to 300, the prouder I am of it," he said.
"Over the journey I have played with a lot of people that have come and gone and played at different clubs and loyalty is almost a thing of the past now.
"So to be one of the blokes around still doing it - I know there are other people at other clubs doing it - but a lot of people come and go."
The milestone man said the joy of playing footy was about the friendships you made along the way.
"It's an extension of your family to be fair," he said.
"I have played with a lot of childhood friends there.
"And I've played with some kids of some people that I've played with as well."
Graham had his sliding doors moment after the under-19 premiership when he was thinking of giving up footy.
He then finished runner-up in the best and fairest in his first year of senior footy.
"I played that year just to help them out because they were short on personnel and height," he said.
"I played and had fun and when you have fun you play your best footy I suppose.
"I had a really good time that first year which obviously brought me back the year after that and here we are."
Graham, who has played ruck most of his career, spoke about the ups-and-downs of the position.
The good-humoured footballer said he wasn't very tall but used to be able to jump high.
"The hardest part is coming up against some of the giants like big (Scottsdale's) Daniel Roozendaal, he's a big man and I'm not very heavy," he said.
"Coming up against the big giants was one of the hardest things to get around.
"But on the other side, once the ball hits the ground, I've always been fit.
"I've been able to run all day so I could play as another midfielder which suited me because they couldn't keep up with me."
Longford broke a 33-year senior premiership drought last year and won the reserves flag as well.
Graham, who was awarded best on ground in the reserves win against South Launceston, opened up about his feelings on the day.
"There were mixed emotions to be honest," he said.
"It was good to win one in the reserves and it was probably even better to see the seniors win.
"But also, after all those years playing in the ones, I was sort of a little bit disappointed to miss out on it.
"But still extremely happy for the blokes that were there and and the club and all the supporters that have been around for years and years and haven't seen one, so it was a really good day."
The father of 10-year-old twin boys said he wasn't sure how many more games he would play.
"That'll come down to a discussion with the wife and kids, I would assume at the end of the year," he said.
"I wouldn't mind keeping on going.
"But there does come a point when the body can't take it anymore and you've got to let your kids take over and and try and help them out and cart them around."
As for the iconic long hair, he joked it was a vote-catcher but highlighted the irony was he had finished runner-up in the best and fairest six times.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
