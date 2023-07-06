The Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management has countered claims of unfair treatment made by the United Firefighters Union over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Code of conduct investigations were started against six firefighters in 2022 after they failed to receive COVID-19 vaccines by a deadline set by the department, and these were formally ended as of June 2023.
DPFEM policy at the time stated all personnel had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before January 20, 2022.
The union claims the lengthy investigation amounted to unfair treatment of the firefighters, and indicated a proposed merger of emergency services would weaken the Tasmania Fire Service.
However a DPFEM spokesperson said the matter was not a special case, and all Tasmania State Service employees were subject to the same conditions which senior fire service officials had supported.
"DPFEM, supported by the State Fire Commission, had a mandatory COVID vaccination policy at the time investigations were launched," they said.
"This policy position was established in late 2021 as an important workplace health and safety control having considered public health advice, the risk to our workers and the COVID-19 environment within the Tasmanian community at the time.
"This policy position was consistent with other State Service agencies."
The policy was revised again in late 2022, which the DPFEM spokesperson said was consistent with public health advice
Investigations into at least one of the firefighters was paused in March 2022, however the UFU claimed the lengthy period between then and the formal cessation added to the stress.
The DPFEM spokesperson said this was consistent with standard procedures, and that with any investigation circumstances could influence the outcome.
"Additional information can be considered at any point during a code of conduct investigation," they said.
"This may lead to an investigation being continued, paused or ceased.
"In some circumstances, additional advice is required in order to make a decision on how to progress the matter."
