School holidays are fast approaching for Tasmanian students.
The winter break brings out the age old question of what to do.
Good thing there's plenty going on around in Launceston to keep everyone entertained. Here are some of our favourite picks.
Ever wanted to visit the largest collection of primates in Australia? Look no further than the Tasmania Zoo at Riverside.
Tasmania Zoo owner Rochelle Penny said holidays were always a busy time with families flooding through the gates.
The giraffes, which have been there since December 2021 remain a strong drawcard, she said.
"And we've got little JohJoh (giraffe) as well, who is 18 months old," Ms Penny said.
"Even those that have seen the giraffes before, it remains a big hit. And our other two are a bit older, so there's a big difference in sizes."
The zoo is home to a range of exotic animals including a snow leopard and red pandas. While a dinosaur exhibition is a hit among younger children.
There are also a number of experiences available at Tasmania Zoo, which Ms Penny said were popular.
For something indoors, Launceston has an array of museums to visit including the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
City of Launceston creative arts and cultural services general manager Shane Fitzgerald said QVMAG would be bursting with school holiday fun for families this July.
"Whether you plan to join our School Holiday Program, get creative in our free craft making sessions at the Museum, or try your luck at our new Royal Park Riddle kids' activity; there's something for everyone to enjoy at QVMAG this school holiday period," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"We expect to see a large number of families enjoying our latest, free blockbuster touring exhibitions Australia in Space and the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Museum, alongside screenings in the popular Launceston Planetarium, with shows running throughout the holidays for all ages."
The chilly weather is also the perfect chance to visit the snow fields at Ben Lomond.
Ben Lomond Alpine Resort has introduced a new BASE, which provides a "one-stop shop" for skiers, snowboarders and winter enthusiasts.
While Ben Lomond Snow Sports is also ready to cater to snow-seekers with new skis, snowboards and boots at the ready.
Both the Alpine Resort and Snow Sports have snow guns on the mountain, and combined with cold conditions, the fields will be ready for all kinds of winter activities.
Teenagers with a love of games have the chance to gather together for a drop-in gaming session at the Launceston Library.
People aged between 12-17 will be able to drop in to play an array of games including cards, Lego, Play Station 4 and Nintendo Switch, and plenty more on July 12 between 1-4pm. Registrations can be made online.
Meanwhile, often aimed at ages three to five, Storytime welcomes older children to join in. An engaging range of picture books, action songs and rhymes are shared. Storytime will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 10.15am, and the following Wednesday.
Launceston is often heralded as Australia's most family-friendly city.
And when you consider the smorgasbord of playgrounds on offer - many of which are nestled among scenically spectacular locations - it really comes as no surprise.
It's no different during the winter holidays, and we've already ranked them. Riverbend Park topped our list. For all 10 playgrounds visit Launceston's top 10 playgrounds on the Examiner website.
Share with us your favourite school holiday activities:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.