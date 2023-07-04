An independent charity says inadequate post-school career pathways could be impacting the country's workforce future.
Now they're on a mission to change it.
At UTAS Stadium in late June, a group of grade nine students from Lilydale District school undertook a series of activities to help expand their world of post-study career opportunities.
Facilitated by the Smith Family - an Australian independent charity focusing on educational inequality - the employee-led Work Inspiration Program hoped to provide young people with the opportunity to have "hands-on experiences in different companies".
Spending two days with four different employers, the students met with construction-based firms in Launceston in an effort to expose them to careers education far earlier than usual.
It is "particularly extraordinary" to have kids take part as early as grade nine in careers education, according to Smith Family program coordinator Alecia Davy.
"For the kids, it's about showing them what's out there, and the earlier the better," Ms Davy said.
With the federal government reporting a labour productivity - or recorded hours worked - at its slowest pace in 60 years, The Smith Family is urging schools, businesses and policymakers to provide quality careers education to young Australians earlier.
"The right career education can help boost this metric; It's time to get serious about career education," Smith Family Tasmanian general manager Lesley Mackay said.
"This data highlights that there is more to do to strengthen careers support in schools, which feeds into greater productivity."
Alongside reports like the drop in productivity, the charity is citing its own survey of more than 1500 Year 12 students from late 2020 to argue its point.
In that survey, 86 per cent of the students recalled receiving careers support at school, and only a little over half said it was useful.
"Research shows that what students do once they leave school or study is heavily influenced by their exposure to careers in earlier years," Ms Mackay said.
"Young people who participate in multiple encounters with the world of work while in school, are much more likely to be in employment, education or training in their 20s."
Lilydale teacher Karin Denehy travelled with the students to the four businesses in Launceston during the Smith Family's two-day program.
She said that, particularly for kids at Lilydale, careers education was "isolated" in the sense that a student's perception of their potential career paths was limited.
"This allows them to see areas and jobs that they wouldn't normally see because they're only seeing the careers their family has had," Ms Denehy said.
"It gets them thinking about their future prospects."
Students Amalia Baker and Tarlie Arnold participated in the Work Inspiration Program, and said peeking behind the scenes of places like UTAS Stadium had been "extremely helpful".
"I wouldn't have known what was going on at places like this and this has given me so much more of an idea of what happens in these industries," Tarlie said.
"You don't realise that there are so many options out there."
Currently, careers education is not mandated in the Australian educational curriculum, and Ms Mackay said it should be.
"[We need to] resource it properly," she said.
"And we need others to step up, particularly businesses in local areas, so that young people have more opportunities to learn and experience the working world from an early age.
"A career is more than a job, and a better formal careers education is a win for everyone - young people, businesses, and the economy."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people.
