An alternative entry to University is available for Tasmanian year 12 students under the University of Tasmania's Student Recommendation Program (SRP).
Under the program, teachers and principals recommend students' readiness for university rather than the ATAR score being the determining factor.
UTAS Professor Natalie Brown said it took the stress off of year 12 students, who could concentrate on doing the best they could for the remainder of their studies.
"Around 90 per cent of our applications from year 12 students in Tasmania come through that program," Prof Brown said.
"Some courses still require the ATAR, so some of our restricted courses like medicine rely on ATAR and other forms of assessment."
She said applications opened last weekend, and there were already a significantly higher intake than last year.
"The recommendation program is actually unique to Tasmania, and has had quite a lot of interest from the mainland," Prof Brown said.
"We also get a number of mainland year 12 students applying through the the SRP."
It's been beneficial for first year students Hollie Singline and Reuben Yakubu, who entered their degrees through the SRP.
Mr Yakubu said his high school cohort was impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns, and feared it would impact his chances of getting into Uni.
"Not having access to the college facilities like the library was quite significant for me," Mr Yakubu said.
"Being able to access those spaces and have face to face learning is how I regulate organisation and my ability to meet deadlines."
He said he felt COVID had an affect on his results, but having the SRP program took much of the stress off.
"I think it helped me perform better in the end, and I got to know that all the work I'd done up until that point wasn't going to go out the window because of a once in a century event," he said.
"Here I am now chugging away in a degree that I love."
For primary education student Hollie Singline, applying for the program early alleviated a lot of stress approaching exams.
"When it came to release state of ATAR's, I was comfortable and confident in knowing that I was already in the degree that I was passionate about," Ms Singline said.
"It's also quite a confidence booster because you're being assessed against criterias through your teachers, who assess your capabilities and really boost your confidence knowing that you are capable of attending uni and achieving everything you want at university."
