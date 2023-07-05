It's more than half way through the Tasmanian State League season and the competition's top tier of players are shining through.
The Examiner's Josh Partridge has put his selector's hat on for the third straight month and selected his team of the year so far.
Players with an asterisk have been selected in two team of the months, while players with a hashtag have been picked in three.
Back-pocket: Cohen Stephenson (North Hobart)*
The Demons' young gun has appeared in his side's best players seven times throughout the season.
Full-back: Ben Donnelly (Kingborough)#
Holding down the fort for Tasmania against Queensland last weekend, Donnelly has done the same for Kingbrough all season.
Back-pocket: Josh McGuinness (Lauderdale)#
McGuinness continues to top the competition's rebound-50 statistics - averaging six per game - as he puts in another strong season.
Half-back flank: Tyler McGinniss (North Hobart)
Another Demon with seven appearances in his side's best players, McGinniss is a superb talent in both defence and the midfield.
Centre half-back: Blake Waight (Glenorchy)
Leading the competition for marks as well as intercept and uncontested ones, Waight is an elite defender who can offer plenty around the ground.
Half back-flank: Elijah Reardon (Kingborough)*
The Tigers' star has fantastic leg-speed and is a trusted kick, with 53 rebound-50s to his name, which is fourth in the league.
Wing: Josh Arnold (Glenorchy)#
Arnold is the only player in the competition to have been named in the best players for all of his games.
Centre: Bryce Walsh (Lauderdale)*
Walsh's disposal average of 32.4 per game is only bettered by two players, one of whom has only played one game.
Wing: Lochie Griggs (Kingborough)*
Griggs has come of age within the Tigers' line-up and the competition as a whole, leading the intercept marks with Waight as well as intercept possessions.
Half forward-flank: Jake Hinds (Launceston)#
The Blue is leading the Peter Hudson Medal for the competition's goal-kicking, having snagged 33.
Centre half-forward: Jack McCulloch (North Hobart)#
The young gun has improved a lot this season, nailing 23 goals in the 11 games so far.
Half forward-flank: Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston)*
North Launceston's coach isn't far behind Hinds in the Hudson Medal but remains humble as he continues to rise up the standings.
Forward-pocket: Max Collidge (Kingborough)#
Collidge has maintained his place in the goal-kicking's top six throughout the whole season, putting in impressive showings in a new role.
Full-forward: Jack Tomkinson (Kingborough)#
The leader of the Tigers' dominant forward line, Tomkinson is an imposing force who can take a game away from the opposition.
Forward-pocket: Brandon Leary (North Launceston)#
Leary is arguably the most dangerous small forward in the competition and is able to kick goals from all around the 50-metre arc.
Ruck: Alex Lee (North Launceston)#
Lee has had 105 more hit-outs than the next best ruck and commonly referred to as the league's best tap ruck.
Rover: Sam Siggins (Lauderdale)#
Siggins leads plenty of the competition's statistics - disposals, clearances, contested possessions, handballs, kicks and ranking points - just to name a few.
Rover: Lachie Clifford (Kingborough)#
The Tigers' skipper leads hard-ball gets and is second in disposals for the competition - leading from the front for the competition's top side.
Interchange:
Tyler Carter (Kingborough)
Another key forward for the Tigers, Carter has worked in tandem with his fellow talls for 22 goals.
Nicholas Jackson (North Hobart)
The Demons' tall leads the league's goal assists and is second in clearances as well as kicks.
Brodie Palfreyman (Launceston)#
The Blues' co-skipper has plenty of elite numbers and is comfortably among the league's top midfielders.
Angus Norton (North Hobart)
Norton is a tackling beast, having laid 18 more than the next best players and also leads the defensive and midfield tackle stats.
