Launceston Tornadoes captain and Australian Opals representative Keely Froling brought her Asia Cup bronze medal to Elphin Sports Centre on Wednesday and you couldn't help but get caught up in the buzz.
The Opals defeated New Zealand 81-59 in Sydney in the medal game.
It was Froling's second Asia Cup bronze medal after also claiming one in Jordan two years ago.
Torns coach Sarah Veale couldn't have been prouder of the player she described as humble and the ultimate professional.
"While being at the Tornadoes, I don't believe this has happened previously that we've had somebody (a current player) with a medal from an international tournament," Veale said.
"We've had people who have gone off and done that.
"It's awesome for Launceston and for everybody to actually have been a little part of that journey with her and we certainly rode every pass, shot and rebound while we were watching her play in Sydney."
Froling had a tournament to remember.
She was named player of the game after top-scoring with 16 points in the 91-45 victory against Chinese Taipei.
The 27-year-old did it all while injured.
"I had an ankle injury pre-tournament so it's flared up a bit over the tournament and I've just had an injection post it which is normal," she said.
"Obviously, we were pushing to get back for the Asia Cup.
"I won't be playing this weekend for the Torns but will be sitting on the bench still supporting."
Froling said she stood on another player's foot in the win against Ringwood at the start of June.
"I ruptured one of the ligaments in my ankle, which normally is probably a six to 12-week injury which I got back in two," she said.
"I was pushing a little bit and then the joint just got a bit irritated.
"It's nothing, I just need a bit of a rest and had an injection to help it settle down.
"It's nothing that we didn't expect but just something we had to push to be ready to go for Asia Cup."
Froling wasn't sure if she would play the final home-and-away game against Hobart next weekend.
"We don't know, it's a wait and see but just with the injection it's just let it settle," she said.
"We played six games in seven days so it's a lot on the body so it's a wait and see."
It was big stepping stone as Froling strives for the Olympics.
"I was really happy with how I went and obviously had my eyes on Asia Cup to perform on the world stage and put my hand up for the Olympics next year," she said.
"I put a lot of work into it and was really happy with how I went and now it's just continue with the Opals and hopefully be ready to go to Paris."
She said the Opals' next big competition was the Olympic qualifying tournament in February.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
