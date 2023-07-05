The Medicare rebate for a vasectomy is more than double compared to an IUD.
The gender bias in the contraceptive procedures "beggars belief", Family Planning Tasmania chief executive Lalla Mackenzie says.
"We consider ourselves the contraception experts in Tasmania. Family planning is what we were invented for," Ms Mackenzie said.
"We don't just take care of women in our state, we take care of all genders, we take care of anyone that needs our assistance."
She praised the rebate for a vasectomy being $200 for a 15 minute procedure, which provides a lifetime of contraception.
Family Planning Tasmania have men coming into the clinic for the non-invasive operation.
Meanwhile, an IUD insertion gets $75 back from Medicare and takes 45 minutes.
An IUD insertion provides 99 per cent efficacy against pregnancy for five years before requiring a replacement.
If a women had an IUD between the ages of menstruation, Ms Mackenzie estimated it would cost $1350 over a lifetime with $135 paid out of pocket for each procedure as it stands.
"What we're fighting for is equity," she said.
"We're getting equity in so many other fields from being a female, but there's one still lacking and that's from a healthcare perspective."
She said the other problem they faced was ensuring they could provide contraceptive services for all who needed them.
"With the cost of living at the moment, and prices rising, there should be equitable amounts being given from the government back," Ms Mackenzie said.
"A lot of these things such as medical termination of pregnancy and things like that should all be covered at a federal level.
"Everybody should have access to that."
Family Planning Tasmania will also be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, which will include a drop in session on Wednesday July 19 between 8-9am.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
